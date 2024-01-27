ANOTHER VIEW: Arson registry must be solved

Good intentions mean little without follow-through. And 20 years is far too long to wait for that follow-through.

Lee Enterprises reporting found that an arsonist registry OK’d by state legislators in 2004 was empty in 2024.

That’s not because the state has no arsonists. The Arsonist Registration Act was signed into law by then-Gov. Rod Blagojevich in 2004, long before the former governor’s prison time.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal’s website has a landing page titled “Arsonist Information” with a “database” tab. But click on it and all you will find is a blank space with no names.

In the United States, more than 700 lives are lost each year in arson-related fires. Some fire officials estimate that as many as 50% of all fires may be intentionally set.

So creation of an arsonist registry akin to the long-established database of sex offenders was an easy decision.

The Illinois Auditor General’s Office, which examines the use of public funds and performs audits of state agencies, has repeatedly and as recently as December 2023 cited both the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Illinois State Police for failing to set up and maintain the database.

The state fire marshal’s office blames state police, who have not turned over the relevant arsonist information needed for the registry. State police blame lawmakers, saying they have not appropriated money the agency needs to build out a new registry.

Unquestionably, creating and maintaining a database is an investment of time and money. Should it really take 20 years for some person or entity to take on the responsibility of finding a solution?

The cost to build the sex offender registry is estimated at $5 million. With the number of convicted arsonists (believed to be in the hundreds) much less than the number of convicted sex offenders (more than 33,000), building out the arsonist registry would likely cost less.

State police call it an unfunded mandate. The fire marshal’s office says it is ready to go whenever ISP provides the data.

An amendment attached to the final version of the bill in the Senate made the requirements for the state police “subject to appropriation” and said they would not start until the Illinois Citizens and Law Enforcement Analysis and Reporting System (I-CLEAR) is implemented statewide.

The state police say that hasn’t happened yet. But a 2022 compliance audit of the state police said it happened in 2004.

This is a textbook illustration of the concept of government red tape, and a classic example of multiple individuals and organizations failing to act on and for the public good. Certainly at points over the past two decades, frustrated individuals have brought the problem up the ladder for attention. But the result has been ineffective do-nothingness.

Action on the law has been so dormant that not only has the governor who signed it left politics, but the individual who started the ball rolling — former state Rep. Michael McAuliffe, R-Chicago — has been out of politics for five years.

Most don’t even know the state is supposed to have an arson registry on the books — even state Rep. Mike Kelly, D-Chicago, who’s been a firefighter for more than 20 years.

The state’s fiscal picture has improved dramatically in recent years, but the registry is just one of many initiatives in need of financial support. Whether it takes taxpayers, politicians, bureaucrats or journalists to bring the matter to the fore, an arson registry has been a good idea for 20 years. Let’s finish this off now.