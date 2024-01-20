Voice of the People: Celebrating National CRNA Week

Every year across the U.S., certified registered nurse anesthetists administer more than 50 million anesthetics to patients. My name is Kelly Lannert, and I am proud to count myself among the more than 61,000 CRNAs in the United States celebrating our profession during National CRNA Week, Jan. 21-27.

This year’s theme, Trusted Anesthesia Experts, acknowledges our rich history as part of the nation’s most trusted professions according to Gallup. Nurses have topped Gallup’s Honesty and Ethics list for 20 consecutive years and are ranked in the top 10 of the 2023 U.S. News & World Report’s Best Health Care jobs report. National studies confirm that CRNAs are integral to high-value anesthesia care delivery where quality and safety are emphasized. Our skill and accuracy allow patients to undergo surgery safely, comfortably and without unnecessary pain.

Each year, CRNAs deliver anesthesia to millions of patients, in traditional hospital surgical suites and obstetrical delivery rooms, critical access hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, pain management facilities, and in our nation’s military service. My current roles include providing anesthesia at a busy orthopedic ambulatory surgery center in Chicagoland that utilizes an independent CRNA care model. In addition, I mentor future CRNAs through my faculty role with a local school of nurse anesthesia.

CRNAs are highly educated, highly trained professionals. We complete on average eight to 8.5 years of health care and anesthesia education and more than 9,000 hours of clinical training prior to graduating with an advanced degree as an expert in the field of anesthesiology. Graduates of nurse anesthesia educational programs must pass the National Certification Examination given by the National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists.

In rural areas, CRNAs are the predominant providers of anesthesia care, representing more than 80% of the anesthesia providers in rural U.S. counties. CRNAs provide care to patients where they live, forming the backbone of surgical deliveries in these rural communities. We play an essential role for expectant families, allowing first-rate delivery experiences without maternal patients having to travel great distances for obstetrics care.

The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology established CRNA Week in 2000 to inform the public about anesthesia safety and the benefits of receiving anesthesia care from CRNAs. From saving lives and advancing patient care, to collaborating for transformative wins in healthcare policy, National CRNA Week gives the healthcare community and the greater public alike the opportunity to reflect on the heroic work and unique expertise of CRNAs and nurse anesthesiology residents while recognizing the power and resilience of our community.

As members of one of America’s most trusted professions, CRNAs have always served on the front lines of patient care from the beginning, and we continue to answer the call to help keep patients healthy and safe. Please join me in recognizing trusted anesthesia experts as we celebrated National CRNA Week. Visit lcrna.com to learn more about CRNAs in our state.

<strong>Kelly Lannert</strong>

Illinois Association of Nurse Anesthesiologists

Springfield