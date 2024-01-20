JACKSON: No monkeying around

Put the word monkey in a headline, a science-related story would not be my first assumption. A recent news headline read, “Plan for $400M monkey-breeding facility in southwest Georgia draws …”

Monkey breeding in Georgia for what purpose? My initial thought was that it had something to do with the University of Georgia football team being so distraught over losing a chance to win a third consecutive national championship this year. That coupled with college coach’s headaches over the new college rules that allow players to leave schools and join other schools without losing eligibility, and that next year’s national championship is scheduled to be played in Atlanta, Ga. Were the Bulldogs going to maybe try a new recruiting angle? I was wrong.

It was all about science and business. Safer Human Medicine, a company that provides animals for medical testing submitted a plan to build a breeding facility in Bainbridge, Ga., population just over 14,000. The plan calls for a facility that will employ 263 people and will hold 30,000 long-tailed macaques. That is more than twice the population of Bainbridge. Those monkeys will then be sold to universities and pharmaceutical companies for medical research.

Monkeys used for research in the U.S. must be bred here. It is illegal to import wild monkeys. The company said that building a facility in Georgia would fulfill the need for domestic-testing monkeys. The monkeys will be used to test drugs for infectious diseases and brain disorders before human testing.

In a statement from Safer Human Medicine, its spokesperson said, “In the aftermath of the pandemic, we learned the hard way that our researchers in the U.S. need reliable access to healthy primates to develop and evaluate the safety of potentially life-saving drugs and therapies for you, your family, your friends, and neighbors.” And added, “Many of the medicines in your medical cabinets today would not exist without this essential medical research and without these primates, research comes to a halt.”

A compelling argument that did not appease People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals or some of the local residents. A PETA representative said, “They’re an evasive species and 30,000 of them, we’d just be overrun with monkeys.”

Some residents expressed a fear that they would be exposed to pathogens and diseases.

A Decatur County representative who supports the approval of the facility, countered PETA saying, “There are going to be a lot of monkeys, there’s no question. We got more cows in the county than we got people, too, and we got more chickens in the county than we have people, too.”

While we might have a shortage of research testing animals, we could utilize a testing source without offending PETA, without a need to build new facilities that seek tax breaks, and without adding to the population.

We have roughly 200,000 people serving life sentences, and 2,500 more on death row for committing heinous crimes against humanity. They offer no redeeming value to society. Using them for medical research could serve as a slight form of redemption.

For a nominal fee, the state could lease healthy specimens to brokers without a need for additional facilities. Humans, even bad humans, are more closely related to humans than primates. Of course, there would be other do-gooder groups that would oppose that idea. But, think of the money the state could make.

The story is interesting. A small southern American city being overtaken by a bunch of monkeys is hilarious. If this proposal gets approved and offers the right amount of sponsorship dollars, the idea of the University of Georgia Bulldogs being renamed the Monkeys may not be that far-fetched.

Imagine a facility to breed 30,000 monkeys coming to your county. And we thought an electric vehicle battery plant was the worst that could happen to a small town.