ANOTHER VIEW: Questioning census is fine

Bloomington Pantagraph

Politicizing the census may be acceptable. But when it turns into a game of tribes belittling others, we may overstep the point.

The census is constitutionally required. It determines where our emphases need to be. Why wouldn’t we want every person possible counted? Why do we grumble over re-counts and make every discussion political?

To be sure, this isn’t a new trend. Going back more than two centuries, disputes have surrounded the U.S. Census. A 1787 compromise counted enslaved individuals as three-fifths of a person to apportion representation and taxation. Minorities can be sometimes conveniently ignored by census-takers. Or minorities can point to the World War II practice of locating individuals of Japanese descent using information from the census.

In advance of the 2020 census, the Supreme Court rejected a Trump administration proposal to add a question about citizenship. By the time people were able to knock on doors, the world had turned into a place that actively rejected interaction. The COVID pandemic negatively affected many things, including the 2020 Census.

Four years after the last census, almost a dozen small communities in the Midwest — including Urbana — are going to be counted again in hopes of getting a new grocery store or more state funding to build roads, fire stations and parks.

In the majority of these cases, city officials don’t think the numbers from the original count were inaccurate. Their populations have grown so fast in three years that officials believe they are leaving state funding for roads and other items on the table by not adding the extra growth to their population totals.

That’s the way the system is supposed to work. This isn’t designed as a census that counts people who aren’t there. The federal dollars that are dealt to cities, counties and states are designed to go to the places that need those dollars.

Local municipalities have to foot the bill for their special censuses. The cost ranges from just over $370,000 to almost $500,000 for the communities.

Unlike the 2020 census, the second counts won’t be used for redrawing political districts or determining how many congressional seats each state gets. Instead, they will be used to determine how much the communities will get in state funding that often is calculated by population size.

Nothing nefarious here. Just attempts to acquire as much of the pie as they’re allocated.