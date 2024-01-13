Voice of the People: Don't take the bait on socialism

As a former resident of Illinois, it saddens me to see the state of the state these days. She has been put on a highway to socialism to put it mildly. Supporting evidence behind this statement would be some of the recent laws enacted, in particular laws that target law abiding citizens and ignore criminal behavior.

Be it the welcoming of illegal [immigrants], gun control or get-out-of-jail free cards, all of the policies supporting these ludicrous positions do one thing and one thing only — punish we the people. I am going to focus on gun control for a moment. We have a Bill of Rights in our country which applies to all states.

Regardless of your opinion on any of those rights, they are not going away. They were put in place by our founders to preserve our life, our liberty and our pursuit of happiness. When addressing crimes which involve the use of firearms, restricting our Second Amendment rights is not only unconstitutional, but also just plain stupid. Gun control does not work to reduce crime. I studied this issue 50 years ago and nothing has changed. To stop crime you must stop the law breaker — an actual person.

It takes a socialist mind to think that excusing the behavior while blaming the object for the transgression will lead us to euphoria. Don’t take the bait.

<strong>Kenneth Kidwell</strong>

Crystal River, Fla.