JACKSON: Have we squandered the dream?

Happy three-day weekend to some of you. The third Monday of January is MLK Day. It is a federal holiday equal to all federal holidays. For some, it will be a day off work with pay. That’s it. No government services, no school, no financial services. No longer any real significance.

While there may be public observances of the once impactful Dr. Martin L. King Jr., and his iconic, “I Have A Dream,” speech, the failures of post-speech generations will be overlooked.

The speech ushered in a true force of optimism and empowered people from all walks of life to work to make the dream a reality for all citizens. King admonished those in attendance to “continue to work with the faith that unearned suffering is redemptive.” And for a couple of generations, they did.

Previously closed doors and opportunities were opened. Rights were exercised. Advancements, personal and professional, were realized. Although not completely void of challenges, barriers were broken. Then, it seemed as if “The Dream” peaked in 2000 when it became a national holiday observed by all 50 states. The perceived pinnacle of King’s real dream and hopes were lost because of a day on the calendar. That was not part of the dream.

Sixty years later, the reality does not reflect the dream at all. In 1963, Dr. King said, “One hundred years later (from the signing of Emancipation Proclamation), the life of the Negro is still sadly crippled by the manacles of segregation and the chains of discrimination. But, if he was here today, he would see that the still sadly crippling of the Negro is self-inflicted. He would see that the guarantee of “unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” has not been realized for the majority. He would see that education and self-preservation of the Negro is no longer a priority.

Dr. King spoke of never being satisfied “as long as the Negro is the victim of the unspeakable horrors of police brutality.” He could not have fathomed the unspeakable horror of police brutality in the city where he met his fate, would be inflicted by five Memphis Negro police upon a Negro victim. Nowhere in the dream for equality was the hope that the oppressed would become the oppressor.

Six decades after the speech and nearly 25 years after a national day established in his honor, the significance and urgency of the dream is lost. The dream has been hijacked. The plea for opportunity has become a demand for entitlement. An entitlement demanded because of the bequeathal of those who long ago reached the highest achievement against the greatest challenges.

In Dr. King’s dream, he believed that “somehow this situation can and will be changed.” It has not. While the windows of opportunity were opened widener, the capitalization has not been reciprocal. In a land once upon a time, Negroes were killed for desiring and attempting to learn to read. In this same land of unlimited academic possibility, greater than 80 percent of Negro students cannot read or have a grasp of math at grade level. The keys to the shackles preventing academic proficiency are in the hands of those wearing them and those directly responsible for them. That failure is not a blanket indictment of inept educational policy. And cannot be blamed on some systemic regime of injustice.

MLK Day has become a chance for some to remember the dreamer and his dream for equal opportunity. And for some, the day has become a reminder that we have squandered that dream because of an overwhelmingly lack of equal effort.

If Dr. King were to wake up today, he would not have a dream about a better land for the Negro. He would have a problem with the Negro.