GLENNON: Why we should start worrying about the federal deficit

It’s hard to truly get your mind around how much a billion is, much less a trillion. So it’s understandable if you’re eyes glaze over about our record national debt — $34 trillion, which is about $100,000 for every person in America.

But bear with me to understand the consequences, because it’s now a frightening problem that could well become a full-blown crisis if left unchecked, perhaps sooner rather than later.

Imagine having to pay a trillion dollars a year for interest alone on what you’ve borrowed. That’s what we are approaching, or have already passed by some measures. That’s more than America’s entire national defense budget. Around one of every seven dollars in the federal budget will now be going to interest.

And the problem is growing at an astonishing pace. Interest costs have doubled in less than two years. The annual deficit, which is the difference between what the federal government collects and what it spends, soared to about $2 trillion in 2023, about double what it was in 2019.

More and more of your tax dollars therefore must go to interest payments, crowding out spending for government programs.

Another consequence you should understand is that we’ve been living on a sugar high. Our economy, reasonably strong by some measures, is running on borrowed money to a large extent. Cate Long, a government finance expert who previously reported for Reuters, put it this way recently: “It’s bizarre that the economy is considered ‘booming’ when the federal government runs” the deficit we have.

We can’t let the problem continue to surge at the current pace. Some financial experts think there’s no immediate crisis, but even they seem to agree we have what’s a longer-term problem. For example, even ultra-liberal Paul Krugman, who writes for the New York Times, has recently said that.

But many other financial experts are far more worried. Massive borrowing, they believe, eventually lead investors to shun government bonds, triggering a full-blown debt crisis.

Jim Iuorio, for example, is a veteran trader and frequent guest on CNBC. He recently wrote that our deficits seem deliberately suicidal.

“The debt continues to explode at unprecedented levels,” he wrote, and “at some point a reasonable person must consider the possibility of economic sabotage. I don’t like thinking about it anymore than you do but, here we are.”

Another critic of our huge national deficits is the Peterson Foundation. Spending on interest, it says “will become the largest ‘program’ in the federal budget within the next 30 years, outpacing spending on Medicare and Social Security.”

“What’s it to me?” you might ask. Maybe you don’t pay much in federal taxes and couldn’t care less about bonds and interest rates.

That would be foolish. Federal programs that may might eventually be at risk are a big part of how Illinois and other states work. We rely heavily, for example, on federal subsidies for things like mass transit, highways and airports. About half of Illinois Medicaid spending is reimbursed by the federal government. And there are the big ones — Medicare and Social Security — that are essential for most retirees.

What’s stunning is how indifferent America has become to its deficits. For most of the 1990s, the federal debt was a major national election issue. Not so today, yet the debt, as a percentage of the size of the economy, is now around twice what it was then.

You might be surprised to know that even Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was then a huge critic of deficits. At the time, he was a very active member of the Concord Coalition, which was then a leading deficit critic.

Times have indeed changed but the problem is now far worse.