JACKSON: School's hair policy defies logic

Of all the reasons a high school student would warrant a suspension, hairstyle would be the last thing I would think of. A Texas student was suspended for the length of his hair and took his school district to court.

Texas has a state law (Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair or Crown Act) that prohibits discrimination based on natural hair, hairstyles and dress codes that limit hair length.

Darryl George, of Houston, an 11th-grade student at Barbers Hill Independent School has been suspended for months because the length of his locks exceeds the hair length of his school district’s policy.

Locs are a hairstyle with rope-like strands. The school allows locs but has a length limit. The school policy states, “Boys hair will not extend below the eyebrows, below the ear lobes or below the top of a T-shirt collar.” George’s length exceeds those limits.

Barbers Hill Independent School is not a military institution. It is a highly-rated public school district of nearly 7,000 students with a student-teacher ratio of 14 to 1 and state proficiency scores above 70% in math and reading. For the 2021-2022 academic school year, the district received an A accountability rating. The district’s dress and grooming policy is explicit and resembles a more restrictive military guideline.

Unless there is a proven, direct correlation between short hair and academic achievement, why would public schools institute 1950s hair styles? The hair revolution was successful over 50 years ago. There was a time when long-haired hippies were advised against applying for work.

Darryl George said he grew his long locs as a cultural connection. It was not in defiance of school policy. In the months of suspension, the student said, “That spending most of his academic year isolated and on in-school suspension has been very lonely.” And added, “It just makes me feel angry, very angry.”

Superintendent Greg Poole of Independent School District has argued that “The Crown Act protects hair texture and the wearing of braids, twists and locs. Those with agendas wish to make the Crown Act a blanket allowance of student expression.” Poole added that “hair length of male students is only constitutionally protected for Native American students.” Poole took out a full-page ad in the Houston Chronicle extolling that “being an American requires conformity with the positive benefit of unity.”

What a confusing waste of ink and paper.

I did not realize that there were culturally-based laws with exceptions. Does this mean that a Native American male student could twist his long hair in a rope-like fashion and be in compliance with school district policy? I don’t recall in the 1970s that white male students could not grow their hair in large Afros.

Meanwhile, across the country, school districts are struggling to meet academic standards and maintain discipline. If only the biggest challenge for school administrations was controlling the student body’s physical and personal expression. Imagine if the priority for school resource officers was to check hair length and not check for weapons. Or if their primary duty was to break out a ruler and not break up fights.

School violence, weapons and drugs tend to make headlines. It would be cause for a community celebration if a school district had 70% of its students meeting academic standards and no discipline issues other than one student disrupting the learning environment by having long hair.

Barbers Hill ISD has vowed to take this fight to the U.S. Supreme Court to “protect and fight for the rights of its community to set the standards and expectations for our school district.”

Oh, the beauty of our judicial system that allows for ridiculous matters to reach the highest court.

Makes me wanna pull out my hair.