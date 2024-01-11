ANOTHER VIEW: New child-protection chief will have her hands full

Champaign News-Gazette

Good luck to Heidi Mueller. She’ll need that and a lot more.

Why?

Mueller, currently the director of the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice, was nominated this past week by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to lead the state’s Department of Children and Family Services.

Here’s all readers need to know about the myriad challenges Mueller will face.

If confirmed by the Illinois Senate, she’ll just be the latest to enter the DCFS revolving door that sucks in and then spits out directors at a stunning pace — more than 10 over the past 20 years.

The latest director, Marc Smith, took over in 2019 and lasted longer than most. During his tenure, Smith was regularly pilloried for both real and imagined sins.

It was no great surprise when he decided to throw in the towel and let someone else assume the roll of a bureaucratic version of a punching bag.

There’s no doubt that Mueller comes to her new job with impressive credentials — both in terms of experience and education. She also gets high marks for commitment.

Pritzker praised her work as “transformative for the juvenile justice system in Illinois.”

But that doesn’t change the fact that DCFS is a dysfunctional bureaucracy staffed by too many marginal employees assigned to do an impossible job.

In recent years, department overseers regularly released reports documenting failures ranging from failing to adequately protect children living in abusive environments to housing children in psychiatric facilities who should have been in more hospitable surroundings. Children have died because of bureaucratic indifference or ineptitude.

All one needs to do to see the horrendous social impact of family disintegration is examine the DCFS caseload.

At the same time, DCFS workers can find themselves in physical danger when they interact with chaotic family situations aggravated by poverty, mental illness and drug abuse.

Just two years ago, a DCFS employee in Sangamon County was stabbed to death when she went to investigate a report of an endangered child.

Beset by litigation, beleaguered by heavy caseloads and badgered by demands to fix the often unfixable, DCFS is a microcosm of social and bureaucratic failure.

As a seasoned veteran of state government, it’s virtually impossible that Mueller doesn’t understand the problems she’ll be confronting.

Kudos to her for having the character and courage required to try to improve a horrible situation. There is much good work that needs to be done in an atmosphere that fosters failure.