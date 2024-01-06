Voice of the People: Let your voices be heard on border security

By Ron Hartman

The Mayors of the large cities, New York, Chicago, Denver and all the blue states, are all screaming at Washington for more money to shelter and maintain these illegal individuals.

Even our own area has experienced drop off of the illegals, as well as other smaller communities have experienced the same situation. The local governments have mandated that they must be advised in advance of any bus that is carrying immigrants if they intend to deposit them in their community. This whole situation is totally out of control and instead of the sanctuary or other cities screaming at the government for more money, they should be telling Washington to seal the border now.

Furthermore, the taxpayers of this country should be incensed of the billions of their dollars are being used to cloth, feed, medicate, supply shelter, including putting them up in expensive hotels at the public expense. This is truly ludicrous. It should not be foisted on the taxpayers. This situation most assuredly will lead to chaos and destruction of this great nation. Wake up, let your voice be heard.

<strong>Ron Hartman</strong>

St. Anne