MAREK: Why stores close down

We have all seen where nationally known stores have been closing some of their locations. In some cases, like Carson Pirie Scott, they have totally gone out of business. We saw what happened on famed Michigan Avenue in Chicago and recovery still is not complete. Is it just the internet or is there more to the failure of popular stores than that?

My son has a brother-in-law who retired from the police force and took a job as security in a fashionable store in northern California. What he had to say about his job was shocking. He is there to guard the merchandise, but that merely means that his presence will hopefully stop shoplifters from taking things.

But what if he sees a thief pocketing an item? What should he do? He can tell the thief to put it back, but it stops there. Due to lawsuits and unjust altercations with customers, he is not permitted to do anything but say that he saw the theft. He cannot touch the thief or try to remove the item. And the thieves know this. They merely get out of the store as fast as they can.

We have all read about these flash mobs who group up and tear into a high-level store, grab as much merchandise as the mob can carry, and run out — sometimes with tens of thousands of dollars worth of goods. Big-city stores are closing because of these attacks by mobs as well as daily retail theft.

I read that in 2022, $112 billion of losses were attributed to retail theft, up 19% from 2021. Target posted a 120% increase in thefts in the first five months of 2023. Walmart announced the closing of four stores in Chicago. Target, Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods have all made public announcements saying that retail theft accounts for their earnings shortfall.

Retail theft is becoming somewhat similar to drug dealers that sit back and use addicts to make the actual sales on the street, and then let the runners take all the heat from the police. The thieves are merely the runners. The goods end up in many cases in a warehouse where the real operators do the rest and make the money. Many of the stolen goods are sold on the internet through websites. Think about it: The cost of goods sold is almost zero save what small amount they trickle down to the actual thief. They have a warehouse, and the rest is profit. And we as society merely watch.

If you saw a flash mob enter a store that you were in, of course you would not interfere for fear of your own safety. I have noticed that even places like Walgreens have boxes with locks on their razor blades, and certain pricey items are kept completely behind the counter. Each store is doing what it can to minimize this constant loss.

So, what is the answer? It would cost a fortune to fully man these stores with real police or security personnel. But even so, with rules like my son’s brother-in-law faces, what is the point? I suppose everyone is afraid of all the lawsuits we see every day.

One can turn to all online purchasing with Amazon and the like. The only real threats are the front porch thieves who seem to be multiplying as well. Perhaps the solution is shopping at the small stores and not the big-box stores. A small shop can monitor its store somewhat easier. The owners often have such a personal stake in the goods and would deter thieves even more aggressively.

I must share one quite personal story. I was in a Staples one day in need of many things. I had no basket or cart as I bought ink for my printer, paper, some batteries and various other small items. Apparently in my need to bring all items to the counter, I had shoved a set of two batteries in my jacket pocket. I checked out, went home, and found the batteries. I got back in my car, drove 8 miles back to the store, fessed up to the manager, and tried to pay for the batteries.

The look on his face was one of shock. He finally looked at me as though I was crazy. “You drove all the way back here to pay for two batteries?” Then he complimented me on my honesty, not for being scatterbrained in the first place. Clearly this was something that is not done very often.

So, what do you do if you see someone pilfering an item as you shop? Most would choose to turn away and just call it life. I, on the other hand, in my aggressive stupidity would probably call the thief out. But that was the way I was raised, and I believe that is what a person ought to do. And if I do it, perhaps you could send me a get-well card afterwards.