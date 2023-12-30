JACKSON: This has been a pretty good year

It has been a long time since I have wished a year could last a little longer. This year is one of those years. It’s been a very good year. My health is good. Minimal loss of family. My circle of associates is intact. We’re funding wars instead of fighting them. We’re almost done with all the holidays.

If 2024 is comparable to this year, I can’t wait. When asked to describe this year in the simplest of terms, the best I could come up with was that it has been less concerning. In a moment of reflection, it was challenging to immediately recall more than a handful of events that held my attention for more than a day. Tasked with naming 10 meaningful or memorable events was a struggle.

Of course, a quick search for 2023 highlights presented a plethora of things that occurred this year. All were things that at one point held a fleeting interest. The historical voting in the Speaker of the House and the subsequent voting out the same Speaker of the House quickly came to mind. An event for the record books but not really concerning enough to alter my daily goings-on.

I readily recalled the day I learned that the big black, bold, “X” that abruptly appeared on my desktop had replaced the Twitter icon. However, it did not alter even one of my daily 12,000 steps.

A couple of other notable and easily remembered events came to mind. The catastrophic fires that destroyed parts of Maui, Hawaii, held my interests for a while. As did the preventable tragedy of the submersible that took five lives. That one created a mental debate between admiring the adventurous, risk-taking spirit and lack of sympathy for those willing to put themselves in harm’s way. How can some people be so smart and so dumb simultaneously?

While 2023 has been a wonderful year, it is not without some regret. This year we have had well over 600 mass shootings where four or more victims have been shot in a single incident. And, regrettably I have joined the collective political and public yawning at what has become as daily an occurrence as the sunrise and sunset.

Mass shootings have become an acceptable stain on our society. We have become numb to it, and our approach to correcting it is similar to our physical health issue. Like mass shootings that take lives, we merely ignore that over two-thirds of our adult population is overweight or obese and takes too many lives.

Another regret was not considering the illegal immigration crisis a national issue until it arrived in our backyard. As long as the logistical, safety, economic, health problems stayed in Texas and other southern border states, or bypassed us on the way to Chicago, it did not concern me. Now, it looks like it will be one of the most pressing issues heading into the new year.

Of all the that happened this year, the biggest highlight had nothing to do with me. My greatest joy this year was witnessing a young person take his first few steps into adulthood turning potential and promise into reality. It was not unexpected but was surprising seeing the achievement of independence and a level of maturation earlier than many. It was most rewarding because it happened two decades since and less than 300 feet from watching him take his very first steps.

In the voice of Frank Sinatra, describing 2023, it was a very good year. So good that I am heading into 2024 full of optimism.

We are down to mere hours. However you look forward to the new year, be safe and make sure you get there.

Wishing you all that the next year is the best year of your life.