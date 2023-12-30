Bradley still has the chance to make it right

After the recent announcement by Bradley Mayor Mike Watson of its 315 Music Festival set for next June at Northfield Square mall, the village remains adamant that it is pulling out of the intergovernmental agreement that funds the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, now known as Visit Kankakee County, effective June 30.

And we feel that’s a shame, considering Bradley is flush with $18 million annually in tax revenue that is not only derived from locals shopping in the 60915 zip code but also from visitors to Kankakee County, attending events throughout the area.

The IGA collects taxes from county hotels and motels that accounts for more than $800,000 in revenue. A large portion of those hotels is in Bradley, generating approximately $500,000 of that revenue.

In effect, Bradley is taking its ball and going home, and that ball comes with a big price tag on its face. Yet, that $500,000 is just less than 3% of that $18 million in Bradley’s annual sales tax revenue. That seems vindictive or at least petty.

Bradley’s reasons for pulling out of the IGA to fund the CVB, is, in part, that it didn’t feel like it had fair or enough representation on the CVB’s board of directors. Yet, today’s Board of Directors has two members with direct ties to the village of Bradley – Jamie Boyd is the village’s representative, and Lori Gadbois, a resident of Bradley, is the County Board’s representative on the board.

Bradley was also upset it wasn’t given a seat on the bureau’s four-person executive committee in 2021. It was noted at the time that no matter who serves on the executive committee, every board member has a voice on tourism matters. Maybe it is about the money.

Bradley has also said in the past it wanted its portion of the hotel tax to fund its own visitor’s bureau, but that yet hasn’t happened. Unless it’s just going to be an executive decision.

Bradley has taken some steps in the past several months to make its village a destination in the future. It unanimously approved an $875,000, 24-month agreement with The Sports Facilities Companies of Clearwater, Fla., to plan and construct a lighted baseball complex — complete with artificial turf fields. The facility has a $35 million price tag. It is also doing a feasibility study to locate a $70 to $100 million indoor water park in the village.

Those projects are admirable despite the risks. The birth rate in the U.S. has been in a steady decline, and there’s always the possibility that the youth travel sports industry bubble bursts in the future.

Yet, Bradley’s tourism future is looking up, but where does that leave Visit Kankakee County? Surely, Visit Kankakee County would help promote those facilities and will likely promote the 315 Music Festival this coming summer.

Since we’re in the season of giving, Bradley still has the opportunity to reconsider its decision to exit the IGA that funds Visit Kankakee County. Much like in the animated Christmas movie, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” where the Grinch’s heart grew three times its size in the end, maybe Bradley’s heart can grow, too. We can only hope.

Also, we can always hope Visit Kankakee County will be able to continue to promote tourism in the region as a whole, moving beyond June 30, 2024.