MOORE: New Year's Eve expectations

Hey everyone, as we stand on the precipice of another new year, it’s fascinating to observe people’s different attitudes toward this annual milestone.

Last year, I mastered keeping my New Year’s resolutions neatly tucked away in a journal on my bookshelf.

Speaking of New Year’s attitudes, they say an optimist stays up to see the new year in. A pessimist waits to make sure the old one leaves.

I want to say, let’s go easy on ourselves this year, stop being self-critical, and enjoy the New Year celebration. Speaking of which, I love watching the ball drop on New Year’s Eve in Times Square; it reminds me of what I did all last year.

Let me tell you a story about my friend James at last year’s New Year’s Eve party. He was in no shape to drive, so he sensibly left his car at the party and walked home.

As he was wobbling along, he was stopped by a policeman. “What are you doing out here at four o’clock in the morning?” asked the police officer.

“I’m on my way to a lecture,” answered James

“And who on earth, in their right mind, is going to give a lecture at

this time on New Year’s Eve?” enquired the officer sarcastically.

“My wife,” slurred James grimly.

Enough about that. I want to talk about resolutions; I decided to drink more water this year. But I’ve only gotten as far as “drink more.”

I’m taking baby steps with these resolutions. On the topic of baby steps, one of my most significant resolutions this year is to stop procrastinating, but I’ll wait till tomorrow to start.

And speaking of resolution lists, the top contender every year is”’losing weight.”

So, I went to my doctor for advice.

He looks at me and says, “Your weight is perfect; you just happen to be seven feet too short!” If only gyms offered height-increasing programs, I’d be in perfect shape for 2024.

My journey with weight has been, let’s say, “uplifting.”

In 2020, I resolved to get my weight down below 180 pounds.

In 2021, I was to follow my new diet until I got below 200 pounds.

In 2022, I resolved to develop a realistic attitude about my weight.

In 2023, I aimed to work out three days a week.

In 2024, I will try to drive past a gym at least once a week!

But seriously, folks, my goal is to lose 10 pounds — I only have 15 more to go.

Let’s remember the romance of New Year’s Eve. Take my friend Jenny, who dreamed her husband, Max, gave her a diamond ring. She told Max about her dream and asked, “What do you think it means?”

He hugged her tight and promised she would know what it meant by midnight on NYE.

As the clock struck 12, he handed her a small package. As she eagerly opened the package, she realized it was a book about “The Meaning of Dreams.”

Talk about managing expectations.

So, maybe the New Year’s resolution should be just that — managing expectations. Or at least trying to read more; I’m starting by adding subtitles to my TV. Hey, it’s a step in the right direction.

And what did the cat say on New Year’s Eve? “Meow!” That’s profound, right? If only our resolutions were as simple as our pets’ thoughts.

Let’s switch gears for a moment.

As a kid, I was allowed to stay up late on NYE. Now that I’m an adult, I’m forced to stay up late on NYE.

They say with age comes wisdom, so let’s navigate through another year with this bit of prayer in mind:

“Grant me the senility to forget the people I never liked anyway, the good fortune to run into the ones that I do, and the eyesight to tell the difference.”

In the end, maybe that’s what the New Year is about.

So, let’s greet this new year with laughter, love and a little less seriousness. May it bring joy, surprises, and memories worth cherishing.

Happy New Year, everyone.