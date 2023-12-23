MAREK: What do we know about Elon Musk?

I read and listen to the news like most older people. And I often find myself forming opinions on people that I have never met. Of course, that is probably not very fair. Why do I have the right to form an opinion on someone I have never met, never talked to, and really don’t know at all? How many times do we “respect” some celebrity only to later find out how terrible that person really was in real life?

One example of not caring much for a star was in the case of Taylor Swift. Her music wasn’t really my kind of music. She seemed so false when interviewed. But then I followed her trial when she sued a man for groping her. At first, I thought, “Why sue some guy for money? You have millions.” Then I read that in their final argument to the jury, the attorney said that Taylor wanted a verdict of guilt and wanted $1 in damages.

I found all new respect for her. The point was to embarrass the groper to the world and not for money. I became a Taylor Swift fan even before her relationship with her football hero.

Another person I had mixed feelings about was Elon Musk. Here was a billionaire who could buy Twitter and change it to his platform. He could challenge NASA and blast his rich friends into space. So what?

Well, I cannot say I have totally changed my opinion of the man, but I did read of his early life and the struggles this man overcame to do what he did. Much of this comes from a book written about him by Walter Isaacson entitled “Elon Musk.”

The part I want to share is about Musk’s early life. Elon was born in South Africa to a father who was known as an incredible liar in his businesses. While he claimed to have his wealth in diamonds that came from a mine he owned, the statement was totally false.

From birth, Elon suffered from Asperger’s Syndrome and from being bipolar. He was fascinated with video games, electric cars and space exploration. Being hard to get along with and being so very smart (not unheard of with that syndrome) got him bullied at school. He had virtually no friends and was totally unsupported by his father who told him he could accomplish nothing.

Finally getting out of high school, Elon wanted to come to the U.S. But for some reason, he couldn’t legally enter our country, so he chose Canada and attended Queens College. Later he was able to transfer to the University of Pennsylvania. During one of his summer breaks, he visited Silicon Valley, and his world changed. He accepted two internships that dealt with video games and electric cars. He also worked part time for the Department of Defense doing research in supercapacitors.

His last internship was working for a video company that was stonewalled in getting a computer to read visuals from a CD-ROM. In less than two weeks, he solved the problem, but left to finish his degree at Penn.

In his senior year, he had heard of the concept of building an interactive website. With his brother, he started a business to provide users with these details in Palo Alto. They started with a tiny garage room and slept on the floor between two desks. They showered at the YMCA until they rented a livable flat six months later.

Then his brainpower led him to create an algorithm that merged a group of local businesses into maps. In less than four years his new business, called Zip2 included 140 businesses. Later they sold Zip2 to Compaq Computers for $307 million.

We have all heard of PayPal, and while it was not created by Elon, he had a similar idea called merely X. PayPal was in direct competition with X users, and Elon approached the idea of a merger. And they did. Later when PayPal was sold to eBay for $1.5 billion, Elon’s share was $250 million.

Elon was always a risk taker. With his psychological background, he was both brilliant and careless. He thrived on taking chances. He always believed that his way was the best way. It is said that when other business owners concentrated on minimizing risk, Elon was forging straight ahead.

Many claim that Elon is hard to work with and harder to work for, but again that is understandable with a bipolar personality. When one thinks of all the brilliant inventors in the past, no one discusses any psychological issues, bipolarism or other condition they might have had. It was an unknown and undiscussed area back then. Perhaps Albert Einstein and Alexander Graham Bell had these super-intelligent other side issues as well in addition to their amazing creativity.

So, Elon Musk was plagued with some social issues from childhood, but the upside was that it came with brilliance and incredible drive to succeed. We all need these kinds of creative people who can think great thoughts, and then carry them out.

These early years of his life are only a starting point for his career, but it makes one respect him more for his drive and success knowing what he had to endure and how he overcame it. Perhaps we just have to accept his social skills for what they are.