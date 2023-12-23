JACKSON: The 4 phases of Santa

Santa’s big day is down to hours. It is his one day off. The unbridled anticipation can be relentless. The pressure can be unbearable. The rewards can be immeasurable. The day after can seem to be light years away. The ride on the emotional rollercoaster of Christmas can be broken down into which of the four phases of Santa you find yourself.

The first phase is believing in Santa. You start out bright eyes, bushy-tailed and untainted. The jolly old fella who makes a list, checks it twice and knows who is naughty or nice is real. You’ve seen him in his easily identifiable red outfit and heard his even more distinguished voice. You just know it’s him. Santa works all year long with his helpers in a cold place far away to make sure every good boy and girl gets just what they want. All you have to do is be on your good behavioral toes all year long. It is as simple as that.

With time and maturity comes the second phase, the unbelieving period when too much thinking and reasoning curbs your enthusiasm. You begin to question the ability of one man to do it all with the help of a few little guys and a very understanding wife. Logic tells you there is no way even with the greatest of intentions, that he and his team of people and animals could ever navigate the myriad of business stifling alphabets.

It becomes hard to fathom one man bypassing bureaucratic red tape while traversing the international airspace of seven continents and 24 time zones in less than a day. And once entering our national boundaries, there is no way he could he possibly deal with the all the regulations of FAA, OSHA, IRS, EEOC, PETA and the myriad of other hindrances to proficiency.

And then one day, like magic, the rebellion subsides. You begin creating your own little believers and you naturally evolve into phase three. You become Santa. Without realizing it, you assume responsibility that comes with it. It suddenly makes sense how he is able to understand every culture and speak every language.

You spend every day of the year preparing for the one anticipated day to bring joy to your own believers. Not only is being Santa rewarding, it becomes a priority to keep your little believers believing as long as you can. Hoping their innocence never wanes, you strive to be exponentially better than the Santa you once believed in and once doubted.

Meanwhile, without warning, you risk entering the final phase. Phase four is looking like the marketing Santa. While Santa may be the model for mankind, he doesn’t possess the recommended look for longevity.

Santa is real. All billions of him or her, but Santa is not the reason for the season. But Santa’s purpose parallels the meaning of the holiday which is the joy of giving because, for all who believe, we were once given a special gift. Even though we have all been naughty.

Whatever phase of Santa you are currently, I hope that you are mindful that the day was established to acknowledge a timeless gift to mankind of love, hope and joy. And that no matter our current state of knowledge and belief, the message does not change.

After the gifts have been exchanged and unwrapped, the abundance of food has begun its digestive journey and the joy of those around you has warmed your soul, be Santa to yourself. Give yourself some time to reflect on the significance of the day. Appreciate the opportunity to share it with those of your choosing.

To all who believe, a very Merry Christmas.