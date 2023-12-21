GLENNON: Illinois manufacturing jobs: Reality vs bragging tells the real story

Illinois had over 900,000 manufacturing jobs in 1990. That number has collapsed to fewer than 600,000 today.

To understand much of what’s behind that sad story, look no further than how Illinois measures its supposed progress.

First, the reality. It’s told by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers. At Wirepoints, we recently reported them in detail.

Since 2010, there has been a recovery in manufacturing across the country. Unfortunately, Illinois has been unable to capitalize on the overall 13% growth in manufacturing jobs nationally, growing a meager 1% over that period.

The trend continues. Since 2019, Illinois manufacturing has lagged both nationally and regionally. While the nation is up 1% over that period, Illinois is down 4.7%, the seventh-worst showing nationally.

And you can’t dismiss it as just a rustbelt issue. While some of Illinois’ neighbors like Wisconsin and Indiana are down as well since 2010, only Michigan has suffered a worse jobs loss than Illinois at 5%. Manufacturing jobs in Iowa, Kentucky and Missouri all grew.

Now, compare those results to how Illinois rates itself.

It’s about how much the state spends trying to attract jobs, not actual results. “Illinois celebrates economic development milestones” is the headline in a press release this month from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office.

What are those “highlights?”

“This summary reveals a record year for economic development in key sectors, including a tripling of REV and EDGE incentivized private investments to nearly $3 billion since 2022, record tourism achievements, and assistance for Illinois small businesses.”

In other words, we spent more taxpayer dollars. Hurray. Other than the improvement in tourism, it’s just about how much we paid employers to come to Illinois through REV ad EDGE, which are the main incentive programs Illinois offers.

The summary adds that the state provided record support for small businesses through the Advantage Illinois Program. Again, that’s just more spending.

What does the state’s summary say about actual results?

The summary says nothing other than a short claim by Pritzker that the state “achieved record job growth, and that’s an utterly deceptive claim.

Yes, jobs bounced up nicely over 2022 when the pandemic still ran, but that temporary growth,” here and nationally, meant little.

Nearly 125,000 fewer Illinoisans were employed in October 2023 than when Pritzker took office in Jan. 2019 — a decline of 2%. That’s the second-worst employment growth performance in the entire county, behind only Massachusetts.

All of Illinois’ neighbors performed better. Kentucky and Iowa’s declines were far smaller than Illinois, while every other neighbor saw their employment numbers grow. It’s a longstanding problem that goes beyond manufacturing. Total nonfarm payrolls in Illinois are barely above where they were in 2000.

In other words, almost no net new jobs in 23 years. Illinois’ neighbors are cutting taxes and making their states more attractive to businesses. Their manufacturing sectors are growing back naturally as a result.

How much we pay employers in our effort to overcome that difference and put jobs here is no way to measure success. Only results matter.