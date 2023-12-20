The Farm Bill works for every American family

I’m proud to represent over 2,000 farms stretching from Chicagoland to Danville and west to Pontiac.

In August, I embarked on my annual farm tour to hear directly from Illinois farmers about what they need from lawmakers in Washington. Overwhelmingly, the most significant concern for Illinois is the successful passage of a new Farm Bill.

While some Americans may have never heard of this legislation, it is one of the most important responsibilities that Congress takes on every five years. The Farm Bill determines funding for critical initiatives like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, crop insurance, rural development and more.

The Farm Bill must be passed every five years to reflect our nation’s changing needs. New technologies, economic factors and sustainability goals impact how we farm and what we eat.

Unfortunately, under Speaker Mike Johnson, Congress has been as gridlocked as ever. The Farm Bill, which once received almost unanimous bipartisan support, has become a victim of House Republicans’ ongoing campaign of extremism. This brand of politics is reckless and irresponsible when the stakes are this high. The livelihood of millions of farmers and the entire U.S. food system is in jeopardy.

Illinois SNAP participants are our neighbors, and we often don’t realize how many individuals we encounter need these benefits to help feed their families. In 2021, 703,195 Illinois households participated in SNAP, including over 44,000 veterans. I believe that Congress should protect and expand this critical program, but some of my Republican colleagues have argued that Congress should cut SNAP by up to $40 billion, leaving thousands of families, including veterans, from accessing the food they need.

Earlier this year, I joined my Republican colleague U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, Illinois 12th, in co-leading the Beginning Agriculturist Lifetime Employment Act. This legislation would raise the conservation, ownership and operator loans from $1.75 million to $3 million in this year’s Farm Bill.

Nearly all of Illinois farms are family-owned, and new generations must have access to the capital needed to reinvest in their farms and expand operations. Congress must increase these caps and get more funding for our family farms.

Since 2013, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Reconnect and Community Connect Grants Programs have helped over 200,000 rural households obtain high-quality broadband internet access. This invaluable program is helping give rural communities the resources they need to support the growing needs of local businesses, help students complete their homework, and support marginalized and underrepresented populations. The next Farm Bill needs to protect this program so more communities can access this desperately needed broadband connectivity.

If you eat, you have a stake in the Farm Bill. I’m encouraged by those in Illinois and across our nation who are calling their representatives, organizing and demanding that Congress deliver a Farm Bill that grows nutrition programs like SNAP, supports family-operated farms, and expands access to business and education through broadband internet.

I’m committed to a Farm Bill that works for every American family. I hope my colleagues on both sides of the aisle will join me.