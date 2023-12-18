GLENNON: Face up to the full scope of failing Illinois schools

America is awakening to the reality that something has gone terribly wrong in its K-12 schools.

Well, sort of.

Arne Duncan, Secretary of Education under President Obama, put it this way in a column he co-wrote earlier this year: “The plain truth is that our education system is simultaneously waving a red flag about learning loss while telling us everything is OK — a mixed message if ever there was one.”

That mixed message is true in Illinois as well. You can see it in the press release from the Illinois State Board of Education for its new 2023 Illinois Report Card. It says “families should be proud of the remarkable progress we see.” It claims the “2023 Illinois Report Card shows strong progress with increased proficiency rates and highest graduation rate in 13 years.”

But a close look at the Report Card says otherwise. Yes, 2023 student outcomes are somewhat improved over 2022, when the pandemic still hampered schools, but here’s the rest of the story:

• 2023 student outcomes are still below pre-COVID 2019 despite a 30% per student spending increase over that time. The number of school students reading at grade level was just 35% in 2023, lower than the 37% in 2019. Outcomes were even worse in math. Just 27% were proficient in 2023 vs 32% in 2019. All totaled, including capital budgets and federal aid, Illinois schools are now spending roughly $24,000 per student per year.

• A “record-breaking” graduation touted by ISBE in its press release means little as SAT math scores hit a new low. Illinois SAT scores have been on a general decline ever since they were first introduced in 2017. That year, 40% of students tested proficient in reading and 37% were proficient in math.

Yet 87% graduated. In 2023, the graduation rate improved only slightly to 88%, yet math proficiency shown on SAT scores has fallen to a record low of just 26.7% of students and reading is at a near-low of 31.6%.

• Minorities continue to suffer the most. Black students have yet to get back to their pre-COVID levels, with just 16% able to read at grade level. For math, just 8% of Blacks are at grade level.

• Seventy-two percent of rated Illinois schools were given the second-highest rating of “commendable” though only 33% of students in those schools were able to read at grade level.

• Official teacher evaluations are entirely out-of-sync with student outcomes. While just 35% of Illinois students were able to read at grade level in 2023, 97% of teachers were rated “excellent or proficient.” In fact, of the 702 districts that performed teacher evaluations in 2023, 451 of them — nearly two-thirds — declared every single one of their teachers was “excellent or proficient.”

Alarms should have first gone off between 2012 and 2016 when standardized K-12 test scores from the National Assessment of Educational Progress began dropping in Illinois and across the nation. Only gradually has the problem been recognized, and only partially. Some scores have recovered from the particularly severe dip during the pandemic, but the long-term trend remains frightening.

Let the debate proceed about causes and the cures. Reasonable opinions vary on that. But do not lose sight of the plain fact that the problem is severe — more severe than some will admit. And it has not yet been fixed.

We owe few things more to our children than to acknowledge the full scope of problem and to find the solutions.