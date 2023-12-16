The house we used to live in

I make a few trips each year back to my hometown in Indiana, and every once in a while I’ll drive by the house I grew up in back in the day. The photo you see here is that house, and it has seen its better days but is still standing.

Kind of like the photos of your favorite musician, ball player or actor from the ’80s, you have that vision in your memory bank of how that person looked. You’re a little shocked when you see pictures of them today. We all age differently, and sometimes homes do as well when not kept up to today’s standards.

It’s a shame really. I thought the small hill in front of the house was much bigger as well as the house itself. I come from a large family of six brothers and two sisters, and we all fondly refer to the old house as 607, the number in the street address — 607 W. Broadway. We still remember the good times of endless fun in the summer playing various games, building snowmen in the winter, the large family dinners, especially on Sunday; the anticipation on Christmas Eve of waiting for Santa the next morning.

I was the seventh child of the nine, and we all eventually left 607 one by one, and it hasn’t been our house for 41 years. It’s amazing how time flies so quickly.

There’s still a tree on the side yard that I helped my dad and brothers plant more than 50 years ago. My parents were strict (my older brothers had it worse than me), but we still found time for mischief, unfortunately. We also hosted a few parties when the parents were away, but we somehow managed not to break anything.

I also remember coming home one fall while at college, hoping for a relaxing weekend. Much to my chagrin I had to help two of my brothers finish putting a new roof on the house. Not surprisingly, the roof we labored over was just replaced a few years ago. The house is now vacant, the last time I checked.

We came from pretty humble beginnings as the photo shows, but I think my siblings would agree that we wouldn’t change a thing about our upbringing. We had chores like everyone else back in the day (like shoveling snow from the front walk), but we also learned how to take care of ourselves, look after one another and work for what we wanted in life whether it be through jobs or education.

Our parents have both since passed away, and we lost our brother, Jim “Bubba,” to cancer a year and a half ago. Three of my brothers still live in Indiana, about an hour away from 607, and we’ll always have that bond of growing up in that house.

When I hear the song “The Old Apartment” by Barenaked Ladies, I sometimes think of 607. Although the song is about revisiting and breaking into an old apartment you used to live in, it stirs up memories of the old house as well. I’ve never broken into the old house, but I did break a few windows as a kid (not on purpose) and was more worried about the punishment Dad would administer than anything else.

The song is about moving on I believe, and my siblings and I certainly have. I’ve lived in several houses and apartments in 41 years since 607, but it will always have a special place in our hearts.

We really had it pretty good for that era — late ’60s through the ’70s — and our parents often reminded us of that growing up. Although the nine of us were spread out among four bedrooms, it all was normal to us. I finally got my own room when I was in high school.

The next time I go back home, I’m sure I’ll drive by 607 again. For whatever reason, I think we like to remember mainly the good times growing up in your childhood home, the neighborhood, friends and all the great times we had. The house might eventually fade away, but the fond memories never will.

Broke into the old apartment

This is where we used to live

Broken glass, broke and hungry

Broken hearts and broken bones

This is where we used to live

----

Why did you paint the walls?

Why did you clean the floor?

Why did you plaster over

The hole I punched in the door?

This is where we used to live

...

Broke into the old apartment

Tore the phone out of the wall

Only memories, fading memories

Blending into dull tableaux

I want them back

<strong>By Barenaked Ladies</strong>