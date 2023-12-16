Naming of school facility could be slippery slope

Over the course of U.S. history scores of educational institutions have been named for famous Americans, mostly presidents, war heroes or astronauts among others. The number of Lincoln or Washington high schools across the country is too many to count.

Locally, we have Alan Shepard Elementary in Bourbonnais, named after the astronaut, and Kennedy and King middle schools in Kankakee named after President John F. Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. District 111 also has Taft Primary named for President Howard Taft, Edison Primary named for famous inventor Thomas Edison and Mark Twain Primary named after the American author.

Those school names are really safe bets, as there has been no real reason to question the accomplishments of those historical Americans. We support those names remaining intact.

Now, Kankakee School District 111 is considering naming the soon to be finished fieldhouse/community center. At a November school board meeting, community members including two Kankakee aldermen suggested naming the fieldhouse after Superintendent Genevra Walters, who is stepping down at the end of the school year after serving 10 years in that capacity. The naming had support from at least one board member.

Board President Chris Bohlen tapped the brakes on the renaming push, citing board policy that when a facility is being named or renamed, the board president shall appoint a special committee to consider nominations and make a recommendation, along with providing supporting rationale, to the board.

Bohlen said the board policy has been in place since 1994, and he said at Monday’s board meeting that a committee has been formed. It will be chaired by board member Jess Gathing, and the committee will meet in January.

Other names have already surfaced to put on the facility, including Greg Merrill, longtime District 111 teacher and administrator, and Craig Blake, a former teacher and coach.

Merrill, a Kankakee Westview High School graduate, served the district for nearly 30 years in one capacity or another. Merrill passed away in 2019 at age 62.

Blake taught physical education at Steuben Elementary and Kennedy Middle School and coached football, softball, wrestling and baseball in a 40-year career. He died in 2019 at 61.

Other names will likely be discussed as the process plays out.

We agree that forming a committee is a prudent process to name any facility, whether it be a school, gymnasium, library or fieldhouse. And there shouldn’t be a rush to name a building, especially one still under construction. For now, Kays Athletic Complex and Community Center could suffice.

Bohlen said the $26.4 million facility was probably going to be named Kankakee School District 111 Community Center.

Also in today’s social awareness climate, naming facilities after people comes under much scrutiny. Whether we like it or not, it’s a slippery slope. Some school districts across the country considered renaming schools that were named after former presidents Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln.

We would also be OK with not naming the fieldhouse/community center after anyone in particular. Who’s to say one person is more deserving than another? It shouldn’t be a contest.

Why not have a meeting room or wall dedicated to several District 111 teachers or administrators who made notable contributions to Kankakee schools. Commemorative plaques with the person’s likeness along with their accomplishments could be part of a Wall of Fame in the center.

Another possibility would be to sell the naming rights to the community center to a corporation similar to the United Center in Chicago. The fieldhouse will likely have some operational costs that could be offset by a $250,000 long-term contract.

The policy also states “the board’s primary consideration will be to select a name that enhances the credibility and stature of the school or facility.”

We could not agree more.