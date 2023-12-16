MAREK: Is it OK to have anxiety?

I think we all have a pretty good definition of what constitutes anxiety. It can be your mind racing through multiple possibilities when you face a problematic situation. Your stomach can tighten. Your hands begin to shake. You lapse into motions such as twirling your thumbs, biting your lips, or moving objects around in front of you.

This tension can come from so many sources in everyday life: that near collision with another car, the stress of your job and that upcoming meeting, your large total of the bills that must be paid by the end of the month. The list is without end.

Often, we do not realize that we have anxiety. We assume that it comes naturally. I remember trying so many jury trials. Each had a crucial final argument before the jury retired for a verdict The lawyers would stand in front of the 12 deciders and plead their side with facts and testimony given throughout the case. The tension was always there, and all lawyers knew it. This was your last chance to serve your client.

My display of anxiety was to dig my hand into my pants pocket and rattle my change as I talked. I was unaware that I was even doing it for a while, but my secretaries knew, and I was required to empty my pockets at the office before making that last trip to the courtroom.

According to what I read, anxiety has skyrocketed in the U.S. over recent years, affecting more than a third of adults every year. Anxiety is one of the leading mental illnesses in our country. There are dozens of drugs designed to help relieve these stresses. Sure, they have side effects, but doctors often prescribe drugs like Lexapro to see what effects medicine can have to calm the habits and stress.

But despite the popular assumption that diagnosis and treatment should accompany each other, many mental health experts have concluded that anxiety itself is not a problem. Humans have this inherently. It alerts the body and mind that there is danger or worry ahead. They conclude that in many cases it is not necessary to rid the anxiety, but rather learn to live with it.

In my case, taking the coins out of my pocket helped me relax a bit more in the courtroom. But the anxiety was still there to best prepare me for the tension of that trial and how to deal with it.

Certainly, normal feelings of nervousness can increase and become an anxiety disorder. Excessive fear or pressure can lead to further mental damage. One must wonder if the political debacle of our leaders, the war in Ukraine, or now the battle in Israel with Hamas, can trigger even more anxiety in our population.

Watching the news the last few years has had us worrying about the pandemic versus the lockdown, the economy, the upcoming never-ending election preparations, the misbehaving elected officials, as well as the riots, mass murders and crazy weather. We Americans all deserve to show signs of anxiety.

So, what can we do? For some, turning off the news could certainly help, but then we are just thoughtless about the world around us. Perhaps a short stint of the news and then turn it off for the day. We cannot stop the mass shootings or the wars between other countries. They are beyond our comprehension and must be accepted and compartmentalized.

As life changes with aging, retirement, or death of family and friends, it can certainly exasperate anxiety. Technology has also played its part. You get a new computer or iPhone and you get frustrated with the changes. Perhaps you no longer strive for success in the workplace, but that cessation can also cause times of missing “the old days.”

People generally want to feel good and when they don’t, it makes them nervous. But we must learn that just because something feels uncomfortable doesn’t mean it is wrong. Each of us should take the time to analyze what is causing our feeling of depression or nervousness. We owe that to ourselves.

I have recently read a book called “Thriving with Anxiety,” by David Rosmarin. It has made me think. Do I need medication, or do I need to control my own thoughts when something is bothering me and I am not sure why. I am not a medication person most of the time, but spending time with your doctor may lead to one’s own discovery with or without this leading to medication.

Think first. Analyze the true facts, and then decide if your anxiety is normal enough to just deal with it, or take the meds if that is truly needed. We all deserve a calmer life these days. Deep breath, everyone.