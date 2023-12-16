JACKSON: Bring back the 'extra' requirement

Once upon a time, it was common to use the term extracurricular activities. Reflecting on this, I hear the late Andy Rooney’s piercing, whining voice, “Is there still such a thing as extra? Is extra even required anymore? Or are people just allowed to pursue interests without meeting prerequisites? I don’t think there is.”

Typically, the term was used in educational settings to describe the events of activities students were allowed to engage after the basic academic standards were met. To be a part of a team, group, club, you had to be a student first to qualify, then have the necessary skills or talents to actually make the unit. A certain commitment to the primary objective of school was a given. Along with earning the distinction of student-athlete came the expectation of being a representative of your school. I don’t think that priority exists anymore.

Somehow, somewhere the “extra” or “student” requirement has been lowered or dropped. In particular, in youth sports where it used to be thought that participation would build character, too often we see more and more as stated by the late, legendary college basketball coach, John Wooden, character being revealed.

Personal bad behavior has become the societal norm. It has also crept its way into the once controlled environments of youth sports. It seems year after year the conduct of the streets are demonstrated on the fields and courts of youth sports. It is no longer surprising. We are conditioned. We shouldn’t expect more when we accept less.

I thought I had heard of the rock bottom of unacceptable sports behavior a few years ago. During a football game in Texas, two man-sized high school football players physically attacked a referee on the field. I was mistaken. The bottom is much lower.

Earlier this month in Texas, a high school basketball coach was physically attacked after a game by one of his own players and the player’s sibling after making a character-building, disciplinary decision.

The coach removed the player from the game because of his on the court arguments with opposing players and referees. Instead of taking a seat and cooling off, the player angrily lashed out at his teammates and coaches demanding no one speak to him. At the end of the game held at the opponent’s school, the player’s mother and brother disrespectfully and expletively confronted the coach.

Upon returning to their own campus, the coach was met in the parking lot by the 17-year-old player and his 22-year-old old brother. After being informed of his suspension from the team, the player and brother began punching the coach, leaving the coach with noticeable bruises and scratches about his face and neck. Fortunately, the coach did not miss any subsequent games. Both assailants were charged with assaulting a public servant and posted $22,000 bonds and were released.

Mind you, this coach had invested time and care into this particular kid. The kid had even spent time at the coach’s house. But, when the coach added “extras” like integrity, dignity and respect to the game plan, the kid and his family turned on him.

Granted, this case might be one of the extreme examples of character revelation run amok, but at even the pre-high school levels, the demonstration of poor sportsmanship is common. Kids lacking physical skills of their sport can be very adept at trash talking to opponents, staring down officials and even stepping over a fallen opponent instead of assisting to get up.

And should they wind up on the short end of the score, it can be even worse. To paraphrase a quote by an unknown author, “How a kid plays the game shows something of his character; how he loses shows it all.”

At the risk of sounding like an ageist, I realize that times have changed. Things like music, fashion, hairstyles, technology, religion, politics, laws and expectations change with every generation. But some things like respect, honor, dignity, integrity, accountability, sportsmanship, extra effort and units of measure don’t.

We need to bring back the “extra” requirement.