HAAS: Hosting bill roundtable forum on Monday

When the new year begins, so too begins our next legislative session in the Illinois General Assembly. Before the 2024 session kicks off, it is a critical time for me to evaluate what legislative initiatives are most important to our communities. The amount of time we have in Springfield to pass legislation is limited, and I want to remain laser-focused on the most critical issues for the residents of the 79th District.

One of the main issues that I want to address is the public safety crisis plaguing our state. We have all begun to feel the effects of changes to the law that have made it easier for suspected criminals to walk free and harder to enforce punishment. More than ever, law enforcement officers need our support so they can continue keeping our communities safe.

For example, last session, I filed a bill to help protect our law enforcement that would consider the act of removing an officer’s body camera as an obstruction of justice. This bill, HB1389, was never called out of the rules committee by the majority party, and therefore never came to a vote on the House floor this past year.

Another area of focus is addressing critical child care staffing shortages across the state. That’s why I filed HB4059, which would create child care licensing orientation programs to attract future applicants. I plan on hitting the ground running on both of these bills to ensure they are called for a vote in the spring.

However, determining my legislative priorities is not a task I want to accomplish alone. Input from constituents is very important to me, which is why I am hosting a new bill roundtable at my district office located at 370 E. Court St. in Kankakee. The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday (Dec. 18).

All residents are welcome to attend and share any thoughts, ideas or concerns they may have. One thing I have learned in my time as a member of the General Assembly is that the best legislation comes directly from the community. Constituents are able to use their lived experiences to create forward-thinking solutions to problems both big and small.

Join us for a new bill roundtable.

3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Monday

370 E. Court Street, Kankakee

As your state representative, it is my job to listen to your concerns and advocate on your behalf. I look forward to a productive discussion on Monday. For those who cannot attend this event but still wish to propose ideas for new legislation, please reach out to my district office via email at haas@ilhousegop.org.