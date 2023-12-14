MOORE: Better late than never

We all possess many talents and gifts that vary from one person to another. While some gifts blossom early and visibly, others lie dormant, often awakening unexpectedly later in life. It’s a sad truth that many of us may pass through life without fully uncovering the breadth of our abilities.

What keeps us from discovering these hidden talents? Sometimes, we need a life-changing event to discover what we are capable of, and if that doesn’t happen, hidden talents won’t emerge. Sometimes, fear and self-doubt obscure the path to finding our hidden abilities.

In rare and extraordinary instances, some individuals reach a level of self-actualization that seems almost superhuman. Leonardo da Vinci is an example of this rarity. A polymath whose mastery spanned art, science, and invention, his unquenchable curiosity and range of talents led to monumental creations like the Mona Lisa and The Last Supper while significantly contributing to anatomy, astronomy and engineering.

While da Vinci’s story is awe-inspiring and fascinating, I recognize that such a universal genius is an anomaly in human history. I assume he also had hidden talents that he never discovered, but comparing ourselves to him might not be the most realistic benchmark. His polymathic brilliance spans an incredibly rare spectrum.

While Leonardo da Vinci’s story may feel distant and extraordinary, the journey of Grandma Moses indeed shows that any of us, at any point in our lives, can uncover hidden talents, just as she did.

Grandma Moses began her painting career at age 78! While many her age are ready to be done with life, she was just getting started.

When embroidery became too challenging due to her arthritis, Moses discovered that holding a paintbrush was far gentler on her hands. This shift from demanding embroidery needlework to the softer painting strokes opened a new chapter in her life.

Her artwork, characterized by its simplicity and vivid colors, eventually gained immense popularity, influencing the world of American folk art. She created a successful career in art at 78. How amazing is that?

She was known for her cheerful and optimistic disposition. I suspect her willingness to embrace painting later in life stemmed from her open and thankful attitude. Staying receptive, upbeat and grateful can be crucial in discovering hidden talents, regardless of age.

She once said, “People should take time to be happy.”

Another striking example of discovering a talent later in life is that of Harry Bernstein. Bernstein found his calling as a writer in his 90s.

For most of his life, he worked in various unremarkable jobs, with writing being nothing more than a private passion, largely unfulfilled due to the demands of everyday life. It wasn’t until he was 93, after the passing of his wife, that he began writing in earnest as a way to cope with his loss.

This led to the publication of his first book, “The Invisible Wall,” at the age of 96, a memoir that received critical acclaim and brought him a late-in-life fame he had never anticipated. Bernstein’s journey into writing later in life demonstrates the incredible potential that lies within us, sometimes waiting for the right moment to be unleashed.

His story, much like Grandma Moses’s, shows us the possibilities. It’s never too late to discover a new talent and achieve success.

I’ve heard people in their 30s say, “If it hasn’t happened by now, then it’s never going to happen!”

I never knew Moses or Bernstein, but their stories impart a crucial lesson: to realize a talent later in life, one must first be open to the possibility. How many latent talents go unrecognized, and how many dreams remain unfulfilled simply because we shut ourselves off from the prospect of their pursuit?

“It’s too late for me! I’m far too old!” is what most say, but it’s simply not true. As long as we’re still alive, we have a chance.

We often dismiss our aspirations as “too late” or merely “pipe dreams,” especially if they have yet to be explored in our younger years. Yet, these remarkable stories remind us that age is just a number and inexperience is not a barrier but a fresh start.