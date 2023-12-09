Voice of the People: Part of the history of Kankakee County

The history of churches in Kankakee County.

In research of the history of my chosen church in Kankakee County I visited the Kankakee Public Library to reserve an oversized book borrowed from a library in the system.

In this process I encountered the history of Daniel Holmes Paddock and his father. (ILLINOIS. Beers, J. H. Atlas of Kankakee Co. Illinois. Chicago, 1883.)

Daniel Holmes Paddock born April 10, 1852; died Dec. 26, 1905l; and was an American lawyer and statesman from Illinois.

Paddock who was born in Lockport later moved with his parents to Kankakee. He [like John Fitzgerald Kennedy] attended public schools.

In 1874, he received his law degree from Albany Law School and was admitted to the Illinois and New York bar associations. Paddock practiced law in Kankakee. He served as the Kankakee city attorney and as the state’s attorney for Kankakee County. He also served in the Illinois House of Representatives from 1889 to 1895.

In 1896, he ran for the Republican nomination for Illinois Attorney General and lost the election to Edward C. Akin, who served as mayor of Joliet in 1895.

Paddock died suddenly in Hot Springs, Ark., where he had gone because of serious health problems according to his obituary in the Paxton Daily Record, Paxton Illinois dated January 3, 1906.

<strong>Vira Armstrong</strong>

Kankakee