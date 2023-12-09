JACKSON: With no safe places, there will always be a next

When a person lives a long, healthy, successful, purposeful life, the inevitable question is what would they attribute to their longevity. Implying that if we dropped our own bad habits, we, too, might live longer.

Norman Lear, the famous television show producer died this past week at age 101. Nearly a decade ago, he was asked his philosophy on life. He said, “Two words … over and next.” He elaborated, saying “Over suggests recognizing endings, letting go, releasing any resistance to ‘what is,’” acknowledging end points in life, identifying past as past.” And “Next suggests new beginnings, mapping a future, opening to creative next steps, positive anticipation and recognizing clear spaces for movement forward.”

Before the chance to fully appreciate and reflect on his immeasurable contribution to our culture, it was interrupted by the news of a new cultural occurrence, a mass shooting that resulted in multiple fatalities. I could not avoid thinking how much Lear’s philosophy on life mirrored our societal philosophy on mass shootings. Once the shooter is apprehended or permanently eliminated, it’s over for a matter of days until the next shooting.

Lear also referred to the time between Over and Next as a hammock joining the space between past and future by “allowing yourself to see what to let go of and then open to … by paying attention to now.”

The Las Vegas shooting at the University of Nevada Las Vegas happened quickly. It was over in less than an hour, resulting in four victims, three fatal, one seriously wounded plus the death of the shooter. Soon this will be over, giving us very limited hammock time until the next mad man emerges.

There have been more than 500 mass shootings this year resulting in over 600 dead and more than 2,000 injured. Victims of every demographic. We have gotten over them all. This Las Vegas shooting, too, shall pass. Sadly, it has become routine. We appear to be as unmoved and resigned to the violence as we are to weather related events.

We know the age of the latest shooter and some of his history. He is a 67-year-old former career college professor. Although it’s speculated that his failure to get a job at UNLV might be a connection, his actual motive is yet to be determined. However, it should be irrelevant that he may have been bored, offended, vindictive or conveniently mentally unstable. None, of which we address during the hammock period between shootings.

We spend countless, meaningless time debating and blaming the weapon of choice. We spend very little time on improving safety.

The silly arguments that follow every shooting are a waste of precious time. We have to do better than justify ways to take the tools of destruction out of certain hands and do more to influence the hands and minds that control the tools. And punish accordingly those who violate the entitlement of gun ownership, especially when it results in the unjustified death of another person.

Ironically, not that I am against extending a human hand and showing some dignity to all, we spare no expense to provide sanctuary to millions of noncitizens, while there is no urgency to establish a safe haven from gun violence for our own law-abiding citizens. Our schools, places of worship, private or public businesses (outside of state and federal government facilities) are not fortified from violence. As long as there are no safe places to learn, work, play or pray, there will always be a next.

Fittingly, the last line from the theme song from possibly Norman Lear’s best production, “All in the Family” succinctly sums it up, “I don’t know just what went wrong, those were the days.”