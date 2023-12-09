GUEST VIEWPOINT: Mayor issues statement on Gotion plant

Both as your mayor and a long-term resident of Manteno, I care deeply about our village and its future for our children and our children’s children. I believe that our Village Board has made the right decision to ensure the future economic vibrancy of our community by approving Gotion’s plans to build their new state-of-the-art, $2 billion electric vehicle lithium battery manufacturing plant at the currently abandoned Kmart warehouse site.

I want to thank the many Manteno residents who took the time to weigh in on this opportunity to have a manufacturer in a dynamic industry locate in our community. I respect the views of all of our residents, whether they were in favor, opposed or simply had concerns that they wanted addressed. Our job, the Village Board’s and mine, is to dilligently and fully assess the facts, ask tough question and ensure they were answered.

Toward that end, the village dispatched a team to a Gotion plant in Germany so we could not only get those questions answered by the company, but actually see the manufacturing process operationalized. Fully explored on that trip were a host of safety, transport and employment questions.

The Village Board and I understand outside groups have stirred the pot — raising the specter of a Chinese manufacturer setting up a spy operation in Manteno. The detractors certanily have that right. However, Gotion is no different than the dozens of Chinese companies already operating in Illinois, in our neighboring Midwest states of Indiana, Iowa and Missouri, and in hundreds of other cities, towns and villages throughout the U.S.

Gotion is an U.S.-registered company headquartered in Silicon Valley in California with a research and development operation in Ohio. Its parent company is publicly held, with Volkswagen being the single largest shareholder. There have been zero reports of any security issues or concerns with those Gotion entities. But we appreciate the many questions that allowed us to affirm with even more conviction that this is a tremendous opportunity for our village.

I want to remind our community that Gotion has signed a project labor agreement; plans to hire 2,600 employees for our area — new jobs that will play 120% of the average wage of similar job classifications in Kankakee County; and will be paying property taxes to all the local taxing bodies up to $2 million a year for the next 30 years once the plan is open and operating.

There are plent of places they could have brought this opportunity, but it is coming here. We also feel strongly that the Gotion plant will be an engine that spurs further economic growth in our community — whether that be restaurants and retail, as well as other commercial enterprises.

Also of significance is the State of Illinois’ commitment to fund a new manufacturing training academy near Manteno, as well as award additional grants to workforce providers to expand training and prepare regional employees for newly-created jobs.

The Gotion plant in Manteno will have rigorous oversight by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, and I am confident that our own code enforcement officer and fire chief, who were part of the delegation that traveled to Germany to scrutinize the Gotion plant there, will ensure that the plant in our community complies with all Illinois laws and regulations.

Our job, as trustees and mayor, is not to do only what is popular, but to carefully examine the facts and do what we believe is in the best long-term interest of the community and all our residents.

With this Board zoning approval, we expect to learn more soon from Gotion about their next steps with the Manteno manufacturing pland and their operational timeline. Gotion has already posted some jobs for the Manteno site on its website, boards.greenhouse.io/gotion.

We want to thank Gov. J.B. Pritzker once again for delivering this opportunity to Manteno. And we express appreciation to U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, the Illinois Manufacturers Association, Intersect Illinois, the unions, Kankakee Community College, and many more for their continuing support.

We continue to answer the questions and concerns raised by Manteno and Kankakee County residents on our Village of Manteno website, where we have a link to Frequently Asked Questions. We will continue to post updated information to that site as we have it.

We look forward to a bright future for Manteno.