ANOTHER VIEW: Law’s registration deadline puts public under the gun

While action often speaks louder than words, so does inaction.

The state of Illinois will know a lot more about that after Jan. 1.

What’s so important about the beginning of 2024?

Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s new and comprehensive gun-ban law, firearms owners have until Jan. 1 to register more than 170 semi-automatic firearms, attachments and .50-caliber ammunition with the Illinois State Police.

The registration period began Oct. 1. So far, according to news accounts, substantially less than 1 percent of the state’s 2.4 million holders of Firearm Owner’s Identification cards have acceded to the registration mandate.

That number might not be as bad as it sounds, because not all FOID-card holders have the types of guns and magazines barred from sale in Illinois.

The law has sparked conversations about the extent to which owners of the now-banned items will comply. Will most, many or even a majority thumb their noses at a law that many Second Amendment supporters vehemently oppose and have challenged in the courts?

Or will they wait until the last minute and then collectively — and reluctantly — comply with a law that permits violators to be charged with misdemeanors and even felonies?

Here’s another question that looms large in this debate: While the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago has affirmed the constitutionality of the Pritzker ban by a 2-1 vote, will either an expanded en banc panel of the appeals court or the U.S. Supreme Court decide to review the issue of constitutionality?

Until a higher court decides otherwise, however, the Jan. 1 deadline stands.

What does that mean, and, just as important, what does it not mean?

Authorities have stated they will address violations of the law on a case-by-case basis. Individual state’s attorneys in each of Illinois’ 102 counties will decide how to respond if a violation is brought to their attention by law enforcement.

But there will be no house-by-house law-enforcement dragnet in search of violators and violations.

Why? The U.S. Constitution forbids it. A warrant outlining probable cause and signed by a judge is required to authorize a search.

That does not mean, however, that violators of the ban will not be discovered and charged.

Citizens, of course, should comply with the law for at least a couple reasons.

The most important is that getting caught up in a criminal case is at the least inconvenient, and at worst costly, time-consuming and punishable. No one needs that.

Another is that people ought not attempt to pick and choose the laws they will follow and the laws they won’t. That is a recipe for chaos that a democratic society cannot tolerate.

People are entitled to complain all they want and petition their elected officials to redress their grievances. But once addressed through the lawmaking process, issues like this are settled in the public arena, perhaps not permanently, but for the time being.

It is, of course, not over in the courts. Many legal scholars question the means by which the 7th Circuit affirmed the validity of Illinois’ new law. They may — or may not — be correct.

Time will tell on that front, as it also will when Jan. 1 rolls around.

Will the public witness massive resistance to gun registration? The best evidence available — the minuscule registration rate — suggests the answer for now is “yes,” and for Jan. 1, “uncertain.”