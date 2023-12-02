Voice of the People: It’s OK for Republicans and Democrats to commend each

George W. Bush might not be your favorite American president. Many resented how he became Commander-in-Chief in 2000, but he knew how to leave office. On Election Night 2008, after Barack Obama defeated U.S. Sen. John McCain for the presidency, Bush offered the kind of message that might be extinct today.

He congratulated Obama and then-Vice President-elect Joe Biden, on their impressive victory before praising McCain and his running mate Sarah Palin in their determined effort.

Then, Bush delivered a crash course on political discourse.

“Many of our citizens thought they would never live to see that day,” Bush said. “This moment is especially uplifting for a generation of Americans who witnessed the struggle for civil rights with their own eyes, and four decades later, see a dream fulfilled.”

George W. Bush wasn’t considered a great orator, but he could convincingly poke fun at himself and unify people in a dark or uplifting moment.

His remarks that night remind us that it’s OK for Republicans and Democrats to commend each other occasionally without hoots from the partisan peanut gallery.

The Bush’s became fast friends with the Obamas and Bill and Hillary Clinton despite past, spirited, political differences. They found commonality and friendship anyway.

Why can’t the rest of us do that?

<strong>Jim Newton</strong>

Itasca