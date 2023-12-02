Voice of the People: Concerned about recent spike in shootings

I am writing to express my deep concern and alarm regarding the recent increase in shooting-related deaths within our community. The rising number of incidents is not only distressing, but demands immediate attention and a push for safer gun practice.

Our community has always prided itself on its sense of unity, safety and close-knit relationships. Growing up in a small town, it’s just what people expected. However, the recent spike in shooting incidents is eroding these foundations and leaving our residents feeling vulnerable and anxious.

Community engagement, education and mental health support are essential components of a comprehensive strategy to address the root causes of violence. Due to the current legislation in Kankakee, there haven’t been many of these supports established in the community. And if there has, there is very limited access for the community members who need it.

I urge our community leaders, law enforcement agencies and local organizations to collaborate on a comprehensive plan to tackle this issue head-on. The safety and well-being of our residents should be our top priority, and by working together, we can create a community where everyone feels secure and protected.

Let us not allow these tragic events to define us. Instead, let us unite in our commitment to building a safer and more resilient community for ourselves and future generations.

<strong>Angelica Ravens</strong>

Champaign