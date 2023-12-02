JACKSON: 'Monster' should not be paroled

There is nothing like a reminder of an upcoming unfathomable event to put a lump of coal in your holiday season spirit. November 2024 is less than a year away.

And as soon as the December holidays are over, the political season blossoms. Christmas commercials and music ends. Political buffoonery begins. However, it is not the Nov. 5 Election Day that has all but ruined my spirit.

It is the reminder that the day before we vote on the first Tuesday of November next year, the day before that, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, is the first parole hearing for Susan Smith. My mother was alive when Smith entered our reality. Even after the truth was learned about Smith’s unthinkable crimes, my mother stood fast in her conviction that you should never, ever hate a person. If my mother was alive today, I would have to tell her from a safe distance that she was nuts.

Three decades is not a life sentence, especially for the crime of intentionally drowning your two very young children. In 1994. Susan Smith was a married 22-year-old mother who strapped her two kids into their car seats and let her car roll into a lake as she watched it sink. She then reported to authorities that a man carjacked her while her sons were in the back seat. While police were looking for the nonexistent carjacker, Smith appeared on national television pleading for the safe return of her children.

If you’re old enough to remember, you can still hear her saying to her kids, “Your mama loves you so much.” And you will recall not a tear was shed anytime she appeared on camera with her husband by her side. Once the truth was learned, it turned your stomach worse than 30-day old unfrozen Thanksgiving dressing. Yes, I have eaten dressing that old.

In 1995, for her crimes, Smith was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. How fast time flies. The now 52-year-old murderer will soon be eligible for parole after serving 29 years. Her first hearing is less than a year away.

She intentionally drowned her own 3-year-old and 14-month-old boys because they were in the way of sustaining a relationship with a man who was not her husband. She denied her lover’s rejection as the motive for murdering her kids, and said she had a mental breakdown. And she warrants parole? That is not justice. Wasting time on a parole hearing for this “momster” is a mockery of “good.”

If the thought of her getting out isn’t enough to make you puke, over the years, she has established some relationships while in prison. She has suitors willing to support her upon release. Some who even agree with her that she would make a good stepmom.

Offers of money, a car and housing await her. One man has suggested they move in together and start a family. Another male told a reporter that he, “just found her interesting and misunderstood, and that the woman is not what you think she is. She is a good person who did something terrible when she was young and not in her right mind — people can change.”

A report of her disciplinary record while locked up include an illicit intimate relationship with a prison guard, illegal drug use and self-mutilation. So much for rehabilitation.

One male who adamantly opposes her release is her former husband and father of her children, David Smith. Mr. Smith was the only parent who shed real tears at the loss of his kids. He doesn’t want her to ever get out saying, “She belongs in jail. She is exactly where she needs to be — in prison. And we will do what it takes to keep her there.”

If there is a Santa, I hope he grants Mr. Smith’s wish.