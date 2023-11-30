MOORE: You have what you need

We sometimes find ourselves standing at the feet of towering giants and facing impossible battles. The types of battles that make you question everything you thought you knew, making you feel as if you don’t have what it takes and that you should give up and die.

What if I told you that this perception, this daunting outlook, is often a mere illusion?

There is a truth that many of us find hard to believe: That deep within you lies everything you need to triumph over your giants.

At an early age, Stephen Wiltshire received an autism diagnosis, a condition that faced significant stigma during his childhood. He was non-verbal until the age of 5; few could have imagined his disability would eventually become one of his greatest strengths.

Stephen had a love for drawing; he was passionate about it. It was his way of connecting and communicating. Being autistic, I’m sure nobody thought Stephen had any chance in art.

Soon enough, Stephen had the attention of a teacher who noticed his remarkable talent. His drawings, characterized by their stunning detail and complexity, were entered into competitions and started winning awards.

As fate would have it, Stephen discovered that he had an eidetic memory that allowed him to draw complex landscapes and cityscapes even after just a glance.

Against all odds, Stephen’s perceived disadvantage also came with an advantage that gave him everything he needed to become a world-class artist.

Ludwig van Beethoven, a renowned musical genius, faced an unimaginable challenge as he began to lose his hearing. Many might have thought this marked the end of his illustrious career. Yet, in an astonishing turn of events, this loss became a transformational force in his musical journey.

His compositions got better as he lost his hearing; they soared in depth and expression. Astoundingly, Beethoven’s most celebrated works emerged when he was entirely deaf.

This profound loss forced him to listen in a new way, feeling the vibrations of each note. He began to perceive and compose music in a way he never had before.

This unforeseen challenge became the catalyst that propelled his artistry to unprecedented heights.

What seems like a crippling setback can be precisely what’s needed to bring you toward your destiny.

Aron Ralston, an adventurer and mountaineer, lived for the thrill of conquering the great outdoors. His passion for exploring remote canyons and scaling rugged peaks was not just a hobby but a profound expression of his connection with nature. Ralston’s adventures showed his profound love for the wilderness, a love that would be tested in ways he probably never imagined.

In April 2003, a routine solo canyoneering trip in Utah became a life-or-death struggle. While navigating a narrow canyon, a dislodged boulder trapped his right arm against the canyon wall. For five agonizing days, Ralston battled the elements, his physical limits, and mounting despair.

With dwindling supplies and no hope of rescue, he faced an unimaginable decision: amputate his trapped arm with a dull pocketknife to escape. This harrowing choice marked a turning point not only in his ordeal but in his entire life.

Ralston was undoubtedly forced to alter his relationship with the outdoors dramatically. What had once been a playground became the scene of his most profound challenge.

Yet, it deepened his respect and appreciation for the wild and led him down a new path.

He penned his memoir, “Between a Rock and a Hard Place,” recounting his extraordinary survival and the lessons learned in the canyon.

His story inspired millions, leading to speaking engagements and even a film adaptation, “127 Hours,” that brought his tale to a global audience.

In losing a part of himself, Ralston found a deeper purpose and discovered that even with losing his arm, he still had everything he needed to get to the next level of his life.

Each of us has an untapped well of inner strength. More often than not, we possess the tools necessary to navigate life’s biggest challenges. Sometimes, the presence of a daunting obstacle reveals the actual depth of our ability. Next time you feel overwhelmed or insufficient, hold onto this truth: Within you lies everything you need to overcome and succeed.