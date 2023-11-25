MOORE: Unconventional leftovers

In my house, Thanksgiving isn’t just a holiday; it’s a nationwide family magnet. We have relatives flocking in from every corner of the country, turning our home into a bustling hub of laughter, stories and, most importantly, food.

Our Thanksgiving table is a cornucopia of traditional delights: turkey, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, sweet potato pie and dinner rolls.

Now, let me talk turkey about Thanksgiving leftovers. You might say they’re the ‘gravy’ of the holiday — everyone’s secretly looking forward to them.

This year, I’m deciding to embark on a culinary adventure — revamping our traditional leftovers into something spectacularly untraditional.

Why? How many turkey sandwiches can one family consume before turning into actual turkeys?

Here’s a little Thanksgiving humor for you: What do you call a running turkey? Fast food. But what do you call a turkey after Thanksgiving? Fast leftovers!

Alright, back to business. Here are some creative concoctions I plan on making with leftovers this year.

Moving from the traditional to the tantalizingly untraditional, we come to my pièce de résistance: Thanksgiving pizza.

I’m no Gordon Ramsay, but the thought of a Thanksgiving pizza had my taste buds doing the turkey trot. Imagine this: A glorious, cheesy pizza, but instead of pepperoni or mushrooms, it’s topped with Thanksgiving stuffing.

It’s so unconventional it might be genius.

You start with the basics — pizza dough, some robust tomato sauce, and a generous helping of mozzarella. Then, raid your fridge for those Thanksgiving treasures. Leftover turkey, a layer of savory stuffing. Dabs of cranberry sauce for a sweet tang. Maybe some green bean casserole or some mac n’ cheese if you feel fancy. And finally, an extra sprinkle of cheese to hold this masterpiece together.

Pop it into the oven at 425°F for about 20 minutes, and what you get is not just a pizza; it’s a Thanksgiving party on a crust.

It’s like the Pilgrims and Italy had a delicious rendezvous. Thanksgiving pizza — where traditional meets tantalizing, every bite is a reason to be grateful.

Let’s taco ‘bout Thanksgiving leftovers! You could go the traditional Mexican route with your turkey tacos; just think salsa, guacamole, cilantro and cheese. It’s a familiar favorite with a Thanksgiving twist.

What about Thanksgiving Asian fusion tacos? It’s a culinary journey where East meets West, resulting in a fusion fiesta in your mouth.

First off, the sauce is the star of this show. It’s like the United Nations of flavors — a little bit of Japan with miso paste, a whisper of China with soy sauce and Szechuan peppercorns, and a nod to India with star anise. Mix in some ginger, garlic and a splash of rice vinegar for that sweet kick, and you’ve got a sauce that’s so good that it could broker world peace.

Now, grab your leftover turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and whatever else you can find, and give it a quick toss in this international sauce sensation.

Warm up those tortillas (corn or flour, your call) and build your taco masterpiece. Spoon in the sauced-up leftovers, and if you like it spicy, squirt on some sriracha. If you want to keep one foot in tradition, why not throw on a bit of shredded cheese? Because, let’s face it, cheese is the universal language of deliciousness.

Have you ever heard of leftover Thanksgiving lasagna?

Starting with a stuffing base, layers of sliced turkey, and possibly other meats, get a generous drizzle of gravy. Throw in your casseroles for texture and flavor, topped with a layer of mashed potatoes or sweet potato instead of traditional cheese. Mix it all in there, and on second thought, top it with cheese; add a lot; you can’t go wrong adding lots of cheese.

The Thanksgiving lasagna is like a family reunion in every layer — a little bit messy, incredibly comforting and always a surprise.

Whether you get creative with your leftovers or eat them just as they are, I wish you all a pleasant Thanksgiving weekend. As you celebrate this year, I hope you’re left with not just full bellies but full hearts — perhaps new dishes, new stories, but always the same cherished feeling of being together.