HAAS: Bring home to people experiencing loneliness this Thanksgiving

A holiday favorite in the Chicagoland area during Thanksgiving is indisputably John Hughes’ “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” movie. While the main character, Neal Page, undergoes an unusually brutal journey home to Chicago for Thanksgiving from New York, he makes friends with a fellow traveler, Del Griffith.

While Steve Martin and John Candy make a dynamic comedy duo, the ending of the movie draws attention to an even bigger picture.

At a Loop El station in Chicago, Neal drops off his new friend Del Griffith and takes a train back home, before connecting the dots of his adventure and returning to Del Griffith still at the station. Candy’s character explains to him that he doesn’t have a home and his wife died years before their meeting. It ends on a heartwarming note when Neal welcomes Del Griffith to his Thanksgiving dinner.

This time of year brings attention to lots of issues — hunger, homelessness, poverty — and we respond with the kindness and goodness of our hearts to help people in need with items and donations. Yet, there is another problem that looms around Thanksgiving and one that can’t be fixed with tangible donations — loneliness.

A 2020 survey reported by Mental Health First Aid found 70% of people in the United States reported feeling various degrees of loneliness heading into the 2019 holiday season, over 10% reporting extreme loneliness. Holiday loneliness can be traced to unrealistic expectations, grief, depression, missing family members and Seasonal Affective Disorder, according to a medically reviewed WebMD report.

We can help each other in the holidays and build strong relationships in the meantime. Medical News Today suggests we can ask people we know who may be feeling lonely how they are feeling, staying in touch, suggesting activities to do together, being reliable and connecting them with resources if they are experiencing difficulties with their physical or mental health.

A great way to do this is to throw a Friendsgiving and invite people you normally would not invite, volunteer with someone you know experiencing loneliness, watch movies, do crafts or try a fall-themed photo shoot. There are a lot of different and creative ways to reach out to the people in your life and let them know they matter and are loved.

In the meantime, without lighting a rental car on fire on Interstate 57 or freezing in the tailgate of a truck with your new friend and a dog, you could build a new friendship that lasts a lifetime.

Happy Thanksgiving from my office to you.