Voice of the People: Sign of the times we are now living

In researching the history of Kankakee County I encountered the history of the industry my late stepfather worked for until his retirement — Inland Steel.

I had subscribed to The Atlantic as recommended by the then Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. She also recommended “the Congressional Record” — and I add as associated reading and research material — “the Congressional Globe” and “Christianity Today” which is a sequel to Eternity Magazine which is fully available on Internet Archives, which should be financially supported by every home, family and business in Kankakee County.

Clarence B. Randall wrote an article which appeared and was featured in the March 1952 issue of The Atlantic. I would encourage every business owner in the County of Kankakee to read that entire issue and to obtain every title under the name of this author for just such a time as this.

I would also suggest that every business owner in the County of Kankakee obtain the Wall Street Journal Midwest Edition dated 2-13-1961 if only to read the cover page.

This edition published in Illinois contains timely information regarding the signs of the times in which we are now living.

In conclusion I suggest researching the history of John A. McWethy and his son as related to paralysis of the father and 9/11 coverage of his son.

<strong>Vira Armstrong</strong>

Kankakee