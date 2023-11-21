ANOTHER VIEW: Gun-ban registration rule another aspect of legal dispute

Champaign News-Gazette

A recent decision by a federal appeals court upholding the constitutionality of Illinois’ ban on “assault weapons” demonstrates how complicated and conflicting legal interpretations can be on emotional issues like this.

That assertion probably strikes ideologues on both sides of the issue as absurd. Hardcore gun-rights supporters oppose bans on virtually any kind of firearm, while their ideological opponents would like to ban virtually all of them.

Neither position flies under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which permits reasonable regulation but frowns on bans.

In this case, a three-judge panel on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago upheld the assault-weapons ban that Gov. J.B. Pritzker persuaded legislators to pass.

By a 2-1 vote, it said the ban fits within the parameters outlined by the U.S. Supreme Court in its 2022 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen. That ruling held that states banning classes of weapons must show they are dangerous and unusual. Further, the court said any ban must be in keeping with the history and tradition of the Second and Fourteenth amendments.

What does that mean in the real world of “assault weapons,” military-style firearms that can accommodate high-capacity magazines? That’s what the current legal fight is about.

Appeals court justices Diane Wood and Frank Easterbrook interpreted Bruen to permit bans on firearms if they are “much more like machine guns and military-grade weaponry” than other firearms used for self-defense or sport shooting.

Taking a broad view, they interpreted Bruen to allow governmental entities to approve bans if done in the name of public safety.

It’s open to speculation whether the majority’s decision would survive U.S. Supreme Court review. Unless and until that happens, the appeals court ruling cuts a wide swath across the Midwest.

Dissenting Justice Michael Brennan was not persuaded by the majority’s claim that the Illinois law is consistent with Bruen. He also argued that the military-weapon analogy embraced by Wood and Easterbrook would improperly provide the U.S. military with a veto over citizens’ Second Amendment rights.

The difficult aspect of these kinds of cases is that both sides frequently make persuasive arguments concerning legal fine points.

Who’s right and who’s wrong depends on who casts the deciding vote. Given the contentious nature of this issue, it would be no surprise if the U.S. Supreme Court intervenes.

But here’s the rub: Unless and until that happens, the law will take effect Jan. 1.

It requires owners of the targeted “assault weapons” to begin registering them with the state as of Oct. 1.

Expect massive resistance to the registration mandate from those who do not consider the law legitimate. That could result in criminal charges, but people have engaged in civil disobedience for less.

Given the hard feelings and conflicting arguments, more fireworks are guaranteed. When and where remains to be determined.