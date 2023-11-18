JACKSON: There's much to be thankful for in life

Thanksgiving Day is our next big national holiday. Family, food and football, and maybe a little too much of all, but it’s tradition.

Maybe it’s an age thing, but I am feeling differently this year than I felt last year or any other year. I am thankful today and next week I believe I will be thankful for the same things. There is an ever-decreasing size of the basket of things I am thankful for, while at the same time I am more appreciative of what’s in it.

Once upon a time being Thanksgiving Day meant showing gratitude for everything I could think of, especially an overabundance of food and family and fun. The biggest concerns were which aunt was hosting the festivities and which cousins would be there. With the passing of time and debatable acquired wisdom, it became more important to widen my circle of appreciation.

Things like ability, opportunity and liberty took on greater perspective. Out of nowhere, there were more people, places and things to be thankful for. Then, at some point it became overwhelming. There were never enough minutes on Thanksgiving Day to give thanks for everything. Especially, for the things taken for granted like family, youthfulness and good health.

This year is about being thankful for having a life of just about enough. My circle, although smaller, is almost equally balanced of wants and needs. I want and need less but am more appreciative of it all. Of all the liberties and rights and privileges I have, I value them more but I need less of them. They are kind of like all the stuff in my garage. All have value, but some of them I may never need to use again.

Of all the constitutional rights afforded us, the First Amendment is still the most important to me. The right to object in any peaceful manner to the performance of my representative government without fear of retribution is priceless. This does not mean all the others are not of equal value.

But the more we seem to evolve from the original values of our democracy, the more important it is to be able to voice our disagreement and to hold those elected to certain standards. I am thankful that not only can I tell my representative that his or her position is not in the best interest of the majority of his or her constituency, but I can even say in it some unflattering words without being publicly challenged to fisticuffs. I am thankful now because the pendulum is swinging.

Although I give thanks daily, come next Thursday I will make a concerted effort to traditionally acknowledge my gratefulness, beginning with my health which I think is better now than times when I was much younger. My selective memory is still intact and isn’t taken for granted. Then, there are the people I am so thankful for. Thanks to technology, I don’t need a large gathering because we have maintained meaningful contact throughout the year.

The same goes for good friends and admired associates. Due to natural attrition, it goes without saying how important it is to have as many as possible around to celebrate another holiday. Because of good people, I am more than thankful to be a part of a small community. The pace of our hustle and bustle suits me fine. While we are part of something greater and bigger, our little niche provides me with just the right amount of comfort and safety and belonging.

Additionally, I will be thankful that we are not militarily involved in any international conflict that requires the best of our human resources. While we have thousands of men and women stationed all over the world, thankfully they are not engaged in daily combat.

I am hopeful that you have much to be thankful for and wish you all a safe and memorable Thanksgiving.