GUEST VIEWPOINT: What is the fear Manteno?

My mom told me to always remember two important things about life. No. 1: How you present yourself is important. This includes not only the way you look but your behavior as well. No. 2: Be careful with your words. Once you speak them you cannot take them back, and the words that come out of your mouth may be heard by people who don’t need to hear them.

This brings me to last week when I attended a meeting for a local non-profit that I belong to, and I grabbed a notepad off my desk so I’d be prepared for taking my own personal notes that day. Following the meeting when I jumped in the car, I tossed the notepad onto the passenger seat and drove off.

At the first stop light I glanced down and looked at the cover of this particular notepad. It read “All For Love and Love For All.” My thoughts immediately went to Manteno and the small number of residents there who have held some very dramatic protests and used ugly words against the company Gotion, who is about to begin manufacturing near town. And ugly words not just about the company itself, but also the people involved, from China, who are very much a part of Gotion.

While I do completely believe in our First Amendment, I do <em>not</em> believe that rude behavior, untruths and curse words are the best way to get a point across. There seems to be a fear in the air now, an unknown fear that escapes me personally. As of 2020, China owned 2,400 U.S. companies that many people are unaware of. General Electric appliances, while “Made in the USA” are owned by China as of 2016. And how about that cute little red wagon? The Radio Flyer became a product of China in 2004. Interesting is the fact that American Girl Dolls are also made in China. And even though Apple has their headquarters in California, those precious iPhones and iPads are all manufactured in China. Been to an AMC Theatre lately? They are owned by China since 2012.

And how about that delicious Smithfield pork based in Virginia? You guessed it! Owned by China since 2013. So what is the fear Manteno? Is it huge companies, owned by China, successful and putting thousands, maybe millions of people to work in the United States? Or is it you do not want the local economy to grow and flourish? Or is you personally do not want to grow? You don’t want to expand your thinking about others and the cultures they represent? Thankfully, Manteno will benefit from the 2,600 jobs that will be given to local folks as well as those in surrounding counties.

And let’s avoid further confusion. The largest part of Gotion is owned by Volkswagen. Should Manteno folks be agitated with them? Or perhaps even Germany? While the anger against China continues, the insinuations of CCP [Chinese Communist Party] involvement by the company itself remains unfounded when it comes to involvement with Gotion Inc.

The CEO owns slightly over 7% and while he may or may not have CCP ties, we must remember he is a businessman, in China. Thankfully the North American corporate office located in California along with EPA are to be trusted that rules and guidelines will be followed to ensure safety for all. This project will also be reviewed by the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States.

Gotion Manteno will constantly be under the review of not only state standards but federal standards as well. And what about lithium-ion battery fires? Industry experts put the figure at less than one fire per 10 million cells, not counting battery abuse testing. And let’s not forget the history of lithium batteries is not a new idea. A group of global scientists began investigating these batteries in the 1970s as an alternative to fossil fuels. So, for 53 years lithium-ion batteries have been tested and tested and tested again.

And for the many who have expressed that they didn’t know about Gotion purchasing the property, that’s really too sad. Monthly you have the option to attend a Village Board meeting where this and many other important village topics are discussed. But what is most concerning to me is that the citizens of Manteno have elected trustees to handle village business, and yes, they are the ones making decisions on your behalf.

You as a citizen will not be involved in the day-to-day decisions of your Village. <em>But</em>, your elected trustees will be involved. You have put people in those seats for this very reason. If there were any decisions to be made at the village level regarding Gotion, they took care of the business at hand. And thank you trustees for being open minded and looking at what is a great opportunity, professionally and financially, for your village.

So come on Manteno! Do not listen to polls, political or otherwise. Polls are only as good as the questions asked <em>and</em> how they were asked. Please consider following the words of my very wise mother. The way you present yourself matters. Your behavior matters. The words you use matter. Your neighbors are watching and listening. Be kind. Embrace change. Get ready to love <em>all</em>, as my notepad states.

We’re instructed in the Bible to love our neighbors, and that’s what we all need to be prepared to do. Please, Manteno be the generous, loving town it has shown itself to be as I’ve watched it grow for the last 65 years. I love Manteno. And I welcome Gotion Inc.