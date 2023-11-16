ANOTHER VIEW: Hazmat safety vital to everyone

One of our veteran reporters carries in their car a list of the symbols indicating hazardous material. The colors and symbols explain what materials are present.

Our reporter once suggested that if we really want to be frightened, we should look at those indicators that surround us and be grateful we don’t know what they are.

Most of us have no idea about the amount of hazardous materials surrounding us. But we definitely get reminders. Central Illinois has had a couple of cruel reminders in the past six weeks.

Most recently, three or four homes were evacuated in Monticello after a truck hitch broke and caused ammonia tanks to hit trees, resulting in a small amount of gas escaping. In this case, the victims were inconvenienced. They were allowed back in their homes, primarily thanks to the ammonia tanks being almost empty during the crash.

The incident occurred just over a month after 4,000 gallons of anhydrous ammonia was released in a deadly semitrailer crash in the Effingham County town of Teutopolis. In that Sept. 29 incident, authorities said five died and another five needed hospital treatment for exposure to ammonia.

Ohio is one of the states most likely to be hit with hazmat accidents. Ohio is fourth in America’s listing of accidents over the last decade. Texas is first and Louisiana second.

Bad news, fellow residents: Illinois is squarely in third.

Across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio last year, officials reported more than 5,300 hazmat accidents. Federal reports say more than 25,000 hazmat transportation accidents last year in the U.S. That number has increased steadily since 2013, when there were about 16,000. Hodgkins, Illinois, an industrial suburb of Chicago, has recorded the region’s most hazmat accidents in the past decade.

The easy answer is to stop or limit the transportation of dangerous chemicals. But the problem is the extent of everyday needs that employ these chemicals.

The Indianapolis Star reports paint products are the most frequently spilled hazmat in transportation accidents, and they seldom result in serious damages. Other products frequently involved in accidents are far more volatile and dangerous: Gasoline and diesel fuel for vehicles and generators; propylene used for plastic and packaging; chlorine for disinfectants and pharmaceuticals; sulfuric acid used in paper production and batteries; and anhydrous ammonia for fertilizer and refrigerants.

The Ohio accident prompted calls for better shipping, focusing on preventing accidents and more help preparing local hazmat responders.

Economic demands and industry pushback have stalled or weakened past efforts to enhance safety regulations. That passes the buck on to local emergency responders. Depending on location, those responders could be professionals or volunteers and with an inconsistent level of experience.

Encourage caution. Encourage safety.