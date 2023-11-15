Voice of the People: Great opportunity for Manteno

I traveled in from the farm east of town every day when I was a kid, past Manteno’s claim to fame, the Manteno State Hospital. It was a thriving place with many employees so much so that we were not allowed on our bikes near the road because of the 4:30 [p.m.] traffic at shift change every day. The hustle and bustle of the mental institution came to an end in the 1980s however, leaving a gaping hole in the jobs for the people of the town and a campus of unused and deteriorating buildings.

But, instead of leaving a hole in the fabric of our community, both township government, the state of Illinois and a group of entrepreneurs brought in the Illinois Veteran’s Home and the Illinois Diversatech campus to repurpose the buildings, bring in small business and build subdivisions where people can now call home.

A similar situation has happened again with Gotion/Volkswagen finding a home in Manteno. The Economic Alliance along with local government have afforded an opportunity for an under-utilized warehouse west of town to be repurposed into a modern, state of the art facility offering several job opportunities.

The most important thing, in my opinion, is the local taxing bodies have protected the tax base from a depreciating asset to a potential doubling of property tax over time. This is an example of good government working together, and that is something we see very rarely anymore.

<strong>Greg St. Aubin</strong>

Manteno