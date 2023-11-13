GLENNON: Mars and Venus: What Illinois voters want vs. what its government delivers

So you think Illinois is a very liberal state, eh? It’s “the most progressive state in the nation and damn proud of it,” as Gov. J.B. Pritzker wrote recently, right?

Wrong. It may be governed that way, but Illinois is a moderate state. The gap between what Illinoisans want and how it is governed is striking.

Spend a few hours looking at various polls from the past few years and you will see for yourself. On issue after issue, Illinoisans aren’t getting what they say they want from their ruling majority.

Pension reform? While Illinoisans differ on what reforms are fair, a majority supports a constitutional amendment that would be needed to do anything — something our leaders won’t touch.

School choice? Strong majorities in every demographic category in both parties want it.

Crime? People want tougher enforcement, more cops and they don’t like the infamous Cook County prosecutor, Kim Foxx, who was endorsed twice by every top Illinois officeholder. Illinoisans opposed the SAFE-T Act, which eliminated cash bail, though by a small margin.

On social issues, Illinoisans want biological men banned from girls’ sports. They support school lessons about slavery and racism but oppose divisive subjects like critical race theory and lessons teaching that America is a racist nation.

Term limits, fair legislative maps, less government spending and lower taxes have long been highly popular, but there’s not a chance of any of that being considered in Springfield. And Illinoisans say the state has a financial crisis and that the state is shrinking, things its leaders deny.

The nearly open southern border is surely where policy most diverges from public opinion. Illinoisans want the border enforced and they oppose sanctuary or welcoming policies. To that, the ruling majority thumbs its nose.

That leaves the biggest and most divisive issue, abortion, which undeniably has been a big vote-getter for the left, since most Illinoisans say they are pro-choice.

Even there, however, Illinoisans want restrictions, and they want parental consent requirements, which Illinois eliminated. Nationally, too, there’s far more agreement on abortion that you would think, with many polls saying most voters are pro-choice only up to 12 to 15 weeks after conception, with some additional exceptions.

Another way to say this is that Illinoisans are what they say they are — centrist. While Democrats significantly outnumber Republicans, just 19% say they are “very liberal.” A strong majority, 58%, label themselves as either “moderate,” “somewhat conservative” or “very conservative,” one poll found, to be precise, and others say about the same.

Don’t elections disprove all the above, since candidates far to the left keep winning?

No.

For many reasons, today’s progressives punch far above their weight in Illinois elections.

Those reasons include their superb organization and a vastly superior “ground game” of party workers turning out their vote. Donald Trump has been particularly unpopular in Illinois, losing the 2020 election by 17%, thereby helping the left. Social media companies, conspiring with the federal government, distorted the news and suppressed stories that embarrass progressives.

Illinois election maps are the most rigged in the nation to favor Democrats. Excessive public union power provides inordinate cash and manpower to the left. Schools from K-12 through college teach the left’s doctrine. And Republicans, to be blunt, simply haven’t put up good candidates.

Then there’s the media. Let’s put it this way. If you’re reading this, you’ve apparently found an outlet that presents competing viewpoints. Mainstream media mostly does not and it still dominates, so most voters aren’t as fortunate.