MAREK: Hey Bosch, move over

Anyone who has read Michael Connelly’s series of books is familiar with the name Hieronymus Bosch. A Los Angeles detective who specializes in solving decade-old-murder cold cases. He is relentless in his pursuit. Well, last week, I found a competitor in Michigan. Western Michigan University has started a unique career line program particularly aimed at those students who want to pursue a career in law enforcement or go to law school.

This is actually a cold case program that has students helping solve old criminal cases. These students work with the Michigan State police and can give additional hours to an investigation that the on-duty force cannot.

The principal moving force behind this is Professor Ashlyn Kuersten of the Sociology’s Criminal Justice Program at WMU. It started when WMU got a grant to create a Wrongful Conviction Program. Kuersten invited Michigan State Police Detective, Chuck Christiansen, to talk to her criminal justice class about the investigative process police use. This led to a further discussion about the backlog of cold case murders all over Michigan. In 2019, the idea conceptualized and after the pandemic, in 2021 the first undergraduate students joined the Cold Case Program

Kuersten does actual interviews of students who want admission into the program and limits it to only eight students. Then they really go to work spending countless hours reviewing the information gathered on an unsolved murder or missing person case. The class will only work a case or two at a time, giving the files the extra effort the police couldn’t.

Since a large majority of these cold cases involve women, it is not surprising that a great majority of the applicants are women. The majority of those selected for the class are also women.

There is actually a form called the solvability index that is used in selecting a case. There are 29 categories that are rated with points from 0 to 5. Some of the items to be considered run from the existence of fingerprint evidence, to eyewitness identification of a suspect, as well as DNA, weapons recovered, stolen property, and persons who still may be able to fill in some blanks. Then the case is chosen and the work begins hand-in-hand with the police.

Two cases that were discussed in the class I attended were actually solved after the students entered the picture.

The first was Roxanne Wood. Wood was killed in her kitchen in Niles, Mich. She had left a bowling alley before her husband was quite ready to go. He followed 45 minutes later only to find her dead on the floor. As always, a spouse is a prime suspect, but he was never charged, and the case folded into the darkness to the chagrin of family members.

Then with the advent of the program came reviewing 35 banker boxes of records that were reviewed on this case, which the students turned into digital format of over 3,000 pages. Along with the help of DNA technology, Richard Gilham was identified. He had been released from an Indiana prison just two months before the murder.

He was later sentenced to 25 years in prison as a result of this combined effort, giving some relief to family members and finally a clean name to the husband. The students were able to attend some of the proceedings and meet with the victim’s family.

A second case that was solved with the help of the WMU students was that of Cathy Swartz. She was found stabbed to death in her bedroom in 1988 in Three Rivers, Mich. There was some DNA left behind, but the murderer had done a pretty good job of cleaning up. Unfortunately for him, there was still a trace of DNA. The scientific ability to test it did not exist back then.

The students helped MSP and the Three Rivers Police Department to digitize 20,000 pages of information. With the refocus and the DNA, a man named Robert Waters discovered as a match to the DNA. He had led what appeared to be a clean life after the murder, but he was a childhood friend of the deceased. Waters was arrested and taken to jail where he committed suicide almost immediately. One must wonder if this desperate act affected these young students.

Clearly these added personal hours by the students has made them different. Present cases are not discussed for the sake of privacy and especially for the safety of the students. Their computers are totally encrypted. If the criminal is out and about and knows these students are seeking the truth, this could otherwise have some scary circumstances.

Kuersten describes her joy when she watches a student group read a new cold case file and get a look of magic in their eyes. They know that they can help change lives and give some finality to those old tragedies.

Four of the group actually got to be on the NBC Today Show and met with Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker, who commented jokingly that the subject “would have gotten away with it if it wasn’t for those meddling kids.”

While Illinois has not started such a program yet, at least 42 states have explored commencing such a program in their state. One of the police addressed cold cases quite well when he said, “When we do nothing, we get nothing.”

Go for it, students. There are way too many of these unsolved cases with no closure for families.