JACKSON: A big 'thank you' to all our veterans

In the words of then Vice President Joe Biden, “This is a big (expletive) deal.” The unintended recorded and publicized comment was in reference to the signing and passing health care reform legislation. How big of a deal that was is still debatable.

To paraphrase and amplify Biden’s comment, “Today is an even bigger (expletive) deal.” It is Veterans Day! A day with an objective, nonpartisan and undebatable purpose. It is a day that we recognize the sacrifice and service of every American who answered the most unselfish call — to defend our ideals and way of life without regard to personal risk.

What officially started in 1919 as Armistice Day on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month to commemorate the end of World War I one year earlier, was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 by veteran and President Dwight D. Eisenhower. It became a national holiday to pay tribute to all Americans who honorably served all who benefited. The who being every citizen past, present and future.

Unlike many of our holidays that were established to observe religious, cultural or ethnic traditions, holidays that recognize and honor our military serve a unifying purpose. There is not a citizen of any socio-economic status, education level, religious foundation, race, creed, color or gender who has not benefited from the sacrifices of those who served. We are all heirs of their noble, selfless, altruistic duty.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, roughly 10% of our adult population (around 19 million) is made up of veterans. Approximately 13% of all veterans are women. And, in case you were unaware, Veterans Day is one of the most popular shopping days.

Although the public celebrations of our veterans are mostly conducted by veterans, Veterans Day is not a day just for veterans to honor their own. Veterans are our own. It is the opportunity for personal and collective reflection. Beyond the 11th hour, 11th day, 11th month significance, there is no right or wrong way to acknowledge the day. You can extend a “Happy Veterans Day” and “Thank you for your service.” Genuine appreciation will always be appreciated.

There are a host of suggested ways to celebrate Veterans Day, including attending an official public event, writing a letter or sending a care package to a veteran or facility, volunteering, and supporting a fundraiser. One special way to commemorate Veterans Day is to teach children the importance of observing this day or learn something new yourself.

While it is a national holiday, there are quite a few local “veteran’s veterans” who set the standard when it comes to appreciating and serving our veterans all year long. To them, Veterans Day is more than just a date on the calendar. For the past two decades, it has been an honor to witness their tireless dedication to looking out for any and every veteran when a need arises. It would exceed the allotted word count of this column and embarrassingly test my memory to list them all.

To every American veteran, I thank you. I thank you for every privilege I enjoy and for those I may sometimes take for granted. I thank you for the life, liberty and pursuit of happiness guaranteed by your service and unmentionable sacrifices. And mostly, I thank you because if warranted, you would without hesitation do it again.

Veterans Day is the opportunity for all of us to recognize our belonging to something bigger and better than anything or anywhere else in the world. And to give thanks to those who made it possible.