GUEST VIEWPOINT: All of Kankakee County should be concerned about Gotion plant

The PRC [Peoples Republic of China] and CCP [Chinese Communist Party] backed Gotion lithium battery manufacturing facility proposed for the former Kmart distribution center in the Village of Manteno is not what the citizens of Manteno and surrounding community really want. The people of Manteno moved to the village to be a part of a farming community.

We love our town. Our citizenry does not like the fact that this toxic facility will be right across the road from land developed for single- and multi-family housing. Most of the people in these homes invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to be a part of this farm-type town. They don’t want any part of an environmentally hazardous company being so close. Would you?

According to the Institute for Energy Research, “the production of lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles result in more carbon dioxide emissions that the production of gasoline powered cars and their disposal at the end of their life cycle is a growing environmental concern …”

According to many environmentalist groups, lithium, cobalt and nickel, components used in the production of these batteries have negative effects. Some of which are damage to plant growth, damage to fish, damage to the reproduction in animals including humans. Respiratory issues, irritation of the eyes, skin, nose throat and lungs are common.

The federal government, according to published reports, is giving Gotion $7.5 billion with a total potential credit of $9.75 billion. To build a $2B facility? This just puts us further in debt. A debt we owe the PRC. The Coalition for a Prosperous America is a national non-profit organization representing domestic producers across many sectors and industries of the U.S. economy. The CPA chairman has said: “It is unconscionable that the state of Illinois would contribute $500 million and the federal government an additional $7.5 billion to construct a project that will cost just a fraction of that. And to give that money to a Chinese company that is already subsidized by the Chinese government is a serious mistake. China’s goal is to dominate the global battery industry, forcing American taxpayers to unwittingly fund the CCP’s ambitions is a direct threat to the U.S. economy and national security.”

On a recent segment of “60 Minutes” the U.S. FBI director and four other heads of intelligence from English-speaking countries shared their concerns about the threat of the PRC to the free world. Winston Churchill formed the group after World War II. Watch “Five Eyes” 60 Minutes on YouTube. The U.S House Select Committee on the CCP has implored Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Congress to take immediate action to stop the CCP from exploiting U.S. taxpayer dollars. There are documented connections between Gotion and the CCP. Gotion has been adamant about retaining PRC-based control.

Illinois U.S. Rep Darin LaHood, who serves on the House CCP committee, has said, “I have serious concerns about Governor Pritzker and the Biden administration’s active support for CCP-backed companies looking to expand their foothold in our economy. While I support incentives and our business climate in Illinois, I don’t believe taxpayers should be on the hook for billions in subsidies funneling to companies beholden to the CCP.”

The required federal filings have not even been completed. Yet our politicians want to rush this through. Why?

The most disconcerting thing about the situation is the secrecy with which it has been done. In every village or county board meeting that has been held since the official announcement of this project, any questions about the environmental impact or the PRC/CCP involvement have gone unanswered. Now I’m being told by a member of the planning committee that will decide on the rezoning issue that all questions will be answered at their meeting on Nov. 21. I think the answers should have been forthcoming <em>before</em> any contracts were signed. Elected officials are supposed to be accountable to the people they serve. They are public servants.

As to the Voice of the People by Mayor Hodge dated Oct. 21 representing Kankakee County Mayor’s Association, I don’t think it represents all mayors of Kankakee County. The purported 2,600 high paying jobs is nowhere mentioned in the contract. There is mention of 150 employees initially. By 2029 there may be additional workers. How highly paid any of these workers is speculation at best. Mr. Hodge does mention that there will be a research and development department. A laboratory researching all these toxic chemicals? And we all know the recent stellar performance of PRC and CCP managed labs!

The environmental impact and the PRC/CCP ties of this company should be a concern of all of Kankakee County and surrounding areas. See you on the 21st at Manteno Elementary School where all our questions will be answered!

<em><strong>David Kuiken</strong> is a resident of Manteno.</em>