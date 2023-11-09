MOORE: We become what we think about

Earl Nightingale said, “You become what you think about.”

I’ve struggled with this concept for many years. Over and over again, I’ve thought, “What does that mean?” Its meaning seemed to dance just out of reach, a melody heard but not entirely understood.

If I think about elephants all day long, will I one day become a pachyderm? Obviously not. The essence of Nightingale’s words is something more profound.

It’s straightforward to grasp that our focus directs our actions.

For example, When our heads are full of worries and fears, it’s like building a massive wall that stops us from getting the life we want. Fear sneaks in quietly and tricks us into thinking that it’s better to stick with what we know than to go after what we want. We can see our dreams out there, waiting for us, but fear keeps us stuck in place, too scared to move because we think we might mess up.

Conversely, if we choose to immerse ourselves in the imagery of success, letting it consume our every thought, embracing the belief that victory is not just possible but inevitable, we forge a different path. This road is paved with the courage to rise after every fall.

Yet, even understanding this, the phrase still poses a puzzle. To become what we think about is more than just attaining what we desire.

We are chemical-electric beings. Just like a cellphone or any electrical device has a radiation field around it, we also produce electricity and have a measurable field of energy emanating from our bodies.

Thoughts are things.

There is a direct correlation between the thoughts a person thinks and the strength of their energy field. Thoughts that produce feelings of joy, freedom, gratitude, love, peace, compassion and patience cause the field to become stronger, whereas thoughts of hatred, envy, jealousy, pride, lust, apathy and depression will cause the field to vanish.

Think about this.

We’ve all heard of brainwaves. There are five different types of brain waves, all measured and categorized by their frequency. For example, alpha waves hum between 8 to 12 Hz. Beta waves step it up a notch with frequencies from 13 to 32 Hz. Gamma waves are clocking in between 33 to 100 Hz.

We can measure these waves from outside our skulls. That means our brain’s vibrations reach into the space around us, like the ripple in a pond when rain splashes.

Do these frequencies communicate with a more significant force that produces what our brain frequencies and energy field tell it to make?

Like planting a seed in the soil, the soil doesn’t care if the seed produces a deadly and poisonous plant or food that nourishes the body. The soil only produces what is planted.

Our thoughts may be seeds, and they are being planted whether we like it or not.

With all of this in mind, what does it mean that we “Become what we think about?”

I don’t know, but I’m beginning to understand.

There is a Hollywood producer who is now in prison for the rest of his life, and I couldn’t understand how someone so rich, so powerful, and so well-connected could end up in prison.

If we become what we think about, does that mean the thoughts of prison dominated his thinking? Doubtful.

He is there now because of the terrible things he did, and also, on a deeper level, what if the reason he’s there is because his thought vibrations matched the frequencies of a criminal?

Decades before his sentencing, he was already a prisoner in his mind, and he became what he thought about.

Don’t get me wrong. Terrible things happen to good people, and in no way am I victim-blaming. All adverse events are not the results of your thoughts.

I’m simply saying that if you want success, embrace the triumph before it unfolds. If you wish to love, immerse yourself in its energy and let the vibration of love resonate within you. If you seek happiness, cultivate joy within and live each moment with gratitude.

It’s all essential to harness the reins of your thoughts; their power shapes your path, for indeed, we become what we think about.