ANOTHER VIEW: Will Illinois embrace a realistic energy future?

Champaign News-Gazette

Illinois needs to face the music on its energy future.

Nuclear power politics will be up for discussion — and possibly on the voting agenda — this week when legislators return for three days (Tuesday through Thursday) to wrap up the fall veto session.

Two issues have come to the fore.

Will Democratic legislative leaders allow the rank-and-file to vote on overriding Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s veto of legislation to lift the state’s moratorium on the construction of a nuclear power plant?

And, if so, will legislators who expressed supermajority support for ending the moratorium stick with their earlier position, or wilt before gubernatorial power?

Depending on how that question is answered, another may arise: Will legislators be allowed to vote on a substitute nuclear power bill that comports with Pritzker’s “stated” — but not necessarily credible — reasons for his veto?

It could be that the idea of lifting the moratorium is an idea whose time has not come. But it’s only a matter of time before it does.

Why?

Legislators, foolishly, have put all their energy eggs in the windmill and solar baskets. Current policy calls for clean energy to produce all of Illinois’ power needs by 2050.

That’s a pipe dream, not a reasonable expectation. Unless legislators change course — as they inevitably must — there won’t be enough energy to provide heat in the winter and cool air in the summer. That’s why a supermajority of Republicans and Democrats — including leaders in both parties — supported legislation to lift the moratorium in the first place.

Unfortunately, after working with legislators to shape the bill and expressing support for it, Pritzker took people by surprise by vetoing it.

He’s given multiple explanations for his decision, so it’s impossible to say if his veto was the result of serious concerns or craven politics related to his ambitions.

Whatever the governor’s motivation, the veto needs to be overridden. It’s either that or passing state Sen. Sue Rezin’s substitute legislation.

Lifting the moratorium would open the door to the construction of small nuclear modular reactors — the new, new thing in energy production.

The days of building massive, horrifically costly nuclear power plants, a la the one in Clinton, are coming to an end.

Rezin’s substitute bill calls for additional approval oversight by the Illinois Commerce Commission or the specific permission of the governor and General Assembly before construction of the smaller reactors.

That’s not really necessary, given the intensive oversight provided by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. But this is Illinois, where politics dictates policy for sometimes nefarious reasons.

Rezin, a Republican from Morris, correctly argues Illinois “must embrace advanced nuclear policy … before our state loses its competitive advantage.”

Whether that’s through an override or passing Rezin’s substitute is, for the most part, immaterial.

Time is not on the side of those who want to keep the moratorium. Sooner or later, they’ll be forced by circumstance to recognize energy reality. Better sooner than later.