Voice of the People: We need Robin Kelly's help on Alzheimer's legistlation

During November — National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month — I am grateful to be part of the fight to end this devastating disease. I’m thankful to work with my member of Congress to support policies that better the lives of those living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

The National Alzheimer’s Project Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability Act have laid the groundwork for advancements in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Now that these bills are set to expire, congressional action is needed on the NAPA Reauthorization Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act.

Since these bills have been assigned to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, I am depending on my representative Robin Kelly, a member of this committee, to lead the way on supporting these initiatives. I would be thankful for her support of these two bills because my personal connection with the disease runs deep and I have had multiple family members and friends affected.

I am counting on my Congresswoman Kelly to be a leader on reauthorizing these critical pieces of legislation, especially as a member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce. Wishing our congressional leaders and all who support our fight a happy Thanksgiving.

<strong>Emily Dockery</strong>

Essex