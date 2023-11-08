Voice of the People: State has taken taxpayers to the cleaners on Gotion

The most recent Wall Street Journal description of the Chinese battery factory that soon will occupy the old Kmart warehouse in Manteno is a real eye opener as to the latest enormous tax give away in the state of Illinois. It is tremendous, just slightly below $1 billion, to be exact $874,000 of taxpayers dollars dolled out over time.

The governor, Mr. Pritzker, and well as other state and local officials have been touting the benefits and slapping themselves on their backs about how great a deal it is. It appears that these so-called government officials have not done their homework regarding the pitfalls of this Chinese company. According to the [Wall Street] Journal article the CCP (Chinese Community Party) has been involved is all sorts of trade theft secrets and espionage.

Here again, the illustrious government officials have taken the citizens of this state and community to the cleaners regarding the tax giveaway. This is not the only area that Gotion has received huge tax benefits, Michigan also was suckered into dolling out huge taxpayer dollars, $872,000 to be exact.

Makes you wonder who is really benefiting from all this generosity. Most assuredly, it is not the taxpayers. Another Chinese Communist company right in our back yard. People should be mad as hell. Don’t the Illinois taxpayers deserve who their dollars are funding?

<strong>Ron Hartman</strong>

St. Anne