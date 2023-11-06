GLENNON: In a new poll, Illinoisans tells Gotion and Gov. Pritzker, ‘We don’t want your stinkin’ battery factory’

How’s this for an idea? Build a factory in an Illinois town that doesn’t want it by handing $6 billion more than it will cost to a Chinese company with multiple ties to the CCP — the Chinese Communist Party.

That’s a swell idea as the Chinese company and the Pritzker Administration see things, but Illinois voters beg to differ.

A survey commissioned by Wirepoints and conducted late last month by COR Strategies, a center-right political company, says Illinois voters have a lot more sense than their government. The poll asked registered voters if they support or oppose the Gotion project announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in September for Manteno. That project is for a lithium battery factory for electric vehicles that Pritzker claims will employ 2,600 workers. Though the factory will cost just $2 billion, it’s to be subsidized with $536 million of Illinois taxpayer money, plus $7.5 billion of federal taxpayer money and property tax breaks.

Illinoisans overwhelmingly oppose the project, especially local residents, the poll found.

Voters statewide said they oppose the project by 53% to 27% — a spread of 26%. Opposition in Kankakee County, where the plant is to be located, is still stronger, with 59% opposed and 29% supportive — a spread of 30% — according to a second poll of just Kankakee County.

Statewide, no voter category supports Gotion more than they oppose it after being told the details of the project, the survey found. That holds true for Democrats, Republicans, men, women, every age group and every region of the state.

Meanwhile, more reports are coming out about Gotion’s connections to the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese military. In October, the Daily Caller (a conservative news and opinion website based in Washington, D.C.) reported details on a joint venture Gotion operates in China with XPCC, which was sanctioned by the U.S. Government.

“XPCC is a paramilitary organization … that is subordinate to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP),” a Treasury Department’s 2020 press release stated. In September, the Daily Caller reported the specifics on another Gotion joint venture with a Chinese military subsidiary.

That new information is in addition to the already overwhelming evidence of Gotion’s ties to the CCP.

The chairman of the U.S. House Select Committee on the CCP summarized some of that evidence in a recent letter to the Treasury Department, saying Gotion “has direct ties to the CCP and state-owned financial institutions. Gotion has been an active participant in … the ‘Thousands Talents Program,’ a program the FBI itself says encourages theft of trade secrets and economic espionage. Gotion has established multiple ‘Communist Party Units’ within its operations and has publicly sought PRC provincial government support for its desire to expand its operations overseas.”

Obedience to the CCP is directly spelled out in Gotion’s articles of Association. Gotion’s president is a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a branch of the communist party, as mentioned in a recent Wall Street Journal editorial criticizing the project.

Despite all that, Gov. Pritzker refuses to answer any questions whatsoever about Gotion. And Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent issued a statement saying there is no evidence that Gotion has engaged in espionage or poses any security threat to the U.S.

Illinoisans apparently understand the world far better than their own leaders do.